Giants Rookie Report Card Week 6: J.C. Davis Impresses in Limited Action

The New York Giants squandered much of the trust they built early in the campaign after a rough 34-27 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. While there were some thrilling moments and impressive performances, the overall picture was quite ugly.

Big Blue’s rookies were largely underwhelming. First-year players will experience growing pains, and those can happen even against a sub .500 squad at home. Let’s take a look at where the rookies stand after a frustrating Week 6.

LT J.C. Davis

The Giants were cautious with left tackle Andrew Thomas after he was evaluated for a concussion , so they gave sixth-round draft pick J.C. Davis an extended look.

The former Illinois standout picked up where he left off in the summer and made many fans wonder why he wasn’t already on the active offensive line.

Davis allowed no sacks, pressures, or hurries in 25 offensive snaps , according to Pro Football Focus. He also stayed penalty-free, which was not an easy thing to do on this day.

The Giants still have run-blocking issues, but Davis’ pass-protection skills could be invaluable if Thomas misses time again.

LB Arvell Reese

Even when the No. 5 overall pick has a down game, he still manages to produce at least one memorable play. Arvell Reese’s highlight against the Saints came when he effortlessly forced offensive lineman David Edwards to the ground, which in turn caused running back Kendre Miller to trip about midway through the second quarter.

Reese posted four total stops, but he showed his inexperience with two missed tackles . While the combination of speed and strength is eye-catching, he is still learning what it means to be an NFL linebacker.

LB Jack Kelly

The sixth-round linebacker has not seen the field on defense, but he remains a consistent presence on special teams. Jack Kelly logged a season-high 31 snaps against the Saints, per PFF, and has now totaled at least 24 in three straight games.

He is doing the unglamorous work that is helping the Giants become a more balanced team. The special teams unit was far from its best, but Kelly has earned a weekly role, which is more than coaches can reasonably expect from a Day 3 selection.

WR Malachi Fields

The Giants traded back into the third round to snag Malachi Fields, so the former Notre Dame wide receiver is under pressure to make worthwhile progress this season. He has recorded exactly two catches in every game and has exceeded 50 yards only once.

Perhaps a quarterback change could boost his production. Fields may have a better chance to manufacture offense with J.J. McCarthy taking snaps, especially given the fireworks in the fourth quarter.

They didn’t appear to be on the same page during an interception, but the duo flashed a bit of chemistry afterward.

Maybe they can build on their rapport against the Houston Texans, assuming McCarthy starts ahead of Jameis Winston . Regardless of who is at quarterback, the 6-foot-4 Fields needs to offer more as a blocker.

RG Francis Mauigoa

New York took a risk by converting the Miami Hurricanes tackle to guard , banking on his power and versatility. The decision may yield excellent results in the long run, but for now, there will be scuffles.

Mauigoa surrendered two hurries and two pressures against New Orleans, and a roughing-the-passer penalty negated a big sack he allowed to Vernon Broughton. He will have to improve his timing moving forward, but it is far too early to panic.

DT Bobby Jamison-Travis

Like fellow sixth-rounder J.C. Davis, defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis took the field for the first time on Sunday. He didn’t make the same impact, though.

The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder was part of a porous Giants run defense that gave up 175 yards to New Orleans. He finished with two tackles and valuable experience. Given the lack of depth at defensive tackle, Jamison-Travis may get another chance to prove himself soon.

K Dominic Zvada

Undrafted free agent Dominic Zvada did not miss any kicks in the traditional sense in Week 6, but he made an extremely costly miscue.

The 2024 Big Ten Kicker of the Year was tasked with launching the kickoff out of the back of the end zone before the two-minute warning, which would have saved the Giants about 40 seconds for one last comeback drive. He came up short.

The ball was returned, and the clock whittled down to 2:00. Young J.J. McCarthy indeed needed that additional time to score a touchdown. Zvada should be able to come through in that spot, but he is a rookie. Harbaugh could also have ceded five yards by kicking the ball out of bounds, keeping the clock the same.

Zvada nailed modest 41- and 34-yard field goals, so there was not much else to evaluate.

CB Colton Hood

The No. 37 pick suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders and was inactive for the Saints game. He hopes to clear the concussion protocol for Sunday’s game in Houston.

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