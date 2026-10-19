Giants-Saints: The Four Plays That Doomed New York in a 34-27 Loss

The New York Giants had all the momentum in an October battle against the New Orleans Saints, only to self-destruct and suffer a stinging loss that showed fans just how far they still need to go to become genuinely respectable. This was the case when these two teams collided in 2025, and it remains true now.

The Giants blew a lead against a flawed Saints squad. While they fought back and nearly pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks in recent NFL history, the attempt fell short when a J.J. McCarthy incompletion on fourth-and-1 sealed a 34-27 defeat .

This game did not come down to just one moment, though. To better understand how the first-place Giants (3-2-1) came up short in a very winnable matchup, let’s take out the microscope and scrutinize the four plays that defined this unsuccessful afternoon.

First Down: Charlie Jones fumbles late in second quarter

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Charlie Jones (89) catches a kickoff against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thrust into a bigger role after Braxton Berrios’ season-ending foot injury , returner Charlie Jones made a difficult 49-yard reception during New York’s monster fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his most memorable play of the game.

With the Giants due to receive the ball with about 1:18 remaining in the first half, and up 10-3, Jones fumbled on the return and gave New Orleans the shot in the arm it needed. The Saints took over on the Giants’ 28-yard line and tied the score five plays later. What followed was a relentless beating.

After the fumble, New Orleans established control with 31 unanswered points. Momentum eventually swung dramatically back in Big Blue’s favor, but John Harbaugh’s squad never fully recovered from all the self-inflicted damage.

There is a lot of blame to go around, but Jones’ blunder certainly was a key turning point in the outcome.

Second Down: Kayvon Thibodeaux's penalty precedes a big Alvin Kamara TD

New York complemented its turnover spree with a penalty-palooza, making for the perfect debacle at MetLife Stadium. Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux got called for an infraction that encapsulates the lack of discipline this group displayed on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old edge rusher was assessed a roughing-the-passer penalty on first-and-10 from New Orleans’ 41-yard line during the opening drive of the second half. Alvin Kamara scored on a 31-yard reception soon after.

Safeties Jason Pinnock and Jevon Holland missed badly while trying to tackle the longtime Saints running back, an issue that would plague the team throughout the game. Still, one cannot understate the significance of Thibodeaux’s mistake. That error gifted the visitors 15 yards and put the defense in an even more vulnerable spot.

Following back-to-back weeks in which they accrued fewer than 45 penalty yards, the Giants reverted to their old ways. They got slapped with 10 penalties for 73 yards. Yuck.

Fans can question some of the officiating calls, but Thibodeaux’s late hit was one of several slip-ups that should have been avoided.

Third Down: Jameis Winston throws a pick in Saints' territory

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) reacts after a false start penalty against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trying to shake off three consecutive New Orleans touchdowns, the Giants put together a promising drive in the third. Jameis Winston used both Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely to lead the offense past the Saints’ 40-yard line.

The Giants erased a two-touchdown deficit against the Washington Commanders and could have done the same here.

Instead, Winston threw an interception that plunged New York into a deeper hole. Nabers curiously did not put his hands up or jump for the ball, which was especially odd since he had shown tremendous effort by breaking multiple tackles about a minute earlier.

In any case, New Orleans got the ball at its own 26-yard line with 4:23 left in the quarter and ultimately extended its lead with a 51-yard field goal. Winston would toss another pick and find himself on the bench.

Missed chances have defined the veteran quarterback’s career, and they certainly characterize this loss.

Fourth Down: Dominic Zvada fails to kick ball out of the back of end zone

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a ball during warmups during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Harbaugh has helped the Giants begin to develop a new identity, but against the Saints, he did his part to make them look like their old selves.

Cam Skattebo’s limited snaps and zero touches, the latter of which the head coach said was “ not by design ,” was head-scratching enough, but Harbaugh took another risk that did not pay off in Week 6.

Amid a chaotic fourth quarter that saw J.J. McCarthy throw for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, New York actually had a shot to overcome a 24-point deficit and tie or take the lead in the final minute. A prior miscue denied the franchise a legendary finish, however.

Down 34-27 with 2:04 on the clock, and holding two timeouts, the Giants wanted to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone and delay the two-minute warning for one more play. Undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada, known for his big leg at Michigan, failed to produce the requisite power.

Bryce Lance retrieved the ball and returned it five yards, forcing the two-minute warning before the Saints played another snap. The defense did its job, but New York lost about 40 seconds that would have helped on the final drive.

A rushed McCarthy threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth-and-1 in the final seconds, fittingly capping off a Giants slopfest. Harbaugh is not immune to criticism.

Knowing that this 22-year-old posted a rough outing last Sunday and may not be his sharpest, the former special teams coordinator could have instructed Zvada to kick the ball out of bounds. Harbaugh was unwilling to sacrifice the five-yard penalty for the added time.

He may deserve credit for trusting his kicker, but the consequences of that faith were severe. Luckily, this team resides in a substandard NFC East, and the Giants rarely get to learn from crushing losses while still in first place .

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