2026 Giants Roster Evaluation: Two Defining Questions Facing Big Blue

The New York Giants roster, despite an underwhelming 2025 season, had plenty of promise and a decent foundation, with answers at premium positions.

But for as deep as the roster is at every position, there are still a few question marks that will need to be sorted out once training camp begins, and two of those questions just so happen to be premium (key) positions.

Outside Cornerback

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) looks at the crowd during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants' outside cornerback room is the most resistant thing we’ve ever seen. It seems as though no matter what approach the team takes, whether it’s the Draft or free agency, there seems to be no semblance of consistent high-level play.

In theory, the Giants have enough players who could be thrown into the competition and two players who should at least become respectable, but that thought process rarely carries over well.

With Paulson Adebo being paid as a high-level corner , it’s time for him to start playing like one in 2026 after an inconsistent 2025.

Greg Newsome II joins the Giants from free agency , looking to recapture the early career magic he had with the Cleveland Browns with another change of scenery.

There’s youth in this room from recent drafts with Deonte Banks, Korie Black, and Colton Hood, who was a second-round pick in the Draft this past April.

Throwing volume at the problem isn’t a solution that I’m generally comfortable with, but I do have hope that with a clearer pass-rush plan in 2026, these cornerbacks will be left on an island for shorter amounts of time.

Interior Offensive Line

Jul 24, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. (61) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants' interior offensive line was borderline embarrassing in 2025 with the trio of Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz, and Greg Van Roten out there.

Van Roten is currently in free agency and could find himself a summer addition again, as he was last year.

Runyan and Schmitz are both back, but both are in the final year of their respective contracts, and, to be frank, neither really instills much confidence.

I’m not convinced that Schmitz has the power to be a starting center in the NFL, as he’s still failed to match up with NFL defensive tackles. Yet the options behind him being Bryan Hudson and Lucas Patrick might make it a case of this being not much of a contest as to who will start in 2026.

At guard, I love the idea of putting both Marcus Mbow at left guard and Francis Mauigoa at right guard, and I have faith that they would be able to execute anything that this coaching staff will ask of linemen, both in the run game and passing game.

That said, Mbow has been working again at tackle, so it doesn’t look as though the coaches view him as an option at guard. But that doesn’t mean that Runyan is a lock–the Giants brought in Daniel Faalele from the Ravens and brought back Evan Neal and Aaron Stinnie.

I could see any of those guys providing a push at left guard, but I don’t know if I can say right now that any of them are better than Runyan.

The top of the interior offensive line isn’t very good, but it does have promising youth, though there’s no guarantee those players will become quality.

Overall Depth

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As much as I do like what the Giants starters look like on just about every level of the field, I do have concerns about the overall quality of depth at multiple spots.

For an organization that has often seen injuries pile up over the years, forgive me for being concerned about what the team will look like if those injuries occur again.

When looking at this roster, there are two quality running backs and a respectable third back, which leaves this team one injury away from only one quality back.

At tight end, the Giants are one injury away from relying on heavy snaps from either Chris Manhertz or Thomas Fidone II.

The interior defensive line has already lost one major expected contributor in Roy Robertson-Harris, and considering they brought in two veterans in DJ Reader and Shelby Harris , both on the wrong side of 30, there isn’t much proven depth behind them should one of them get banged up.

Off-ball linebacker is very young and promising, with Zaire Barnes, rookie Jack Kelly, and Darius Muasau, but that doesn’t mean they are ready to be high-quality contributors, and this isn’t a video game where experience always leads to players improving.

This is a much-improved Giants roster in 2026, but there are still very valid concerns throughout the roster that hopefully stay healthy once things ramp up over the summer.

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