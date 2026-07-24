Colton Hood Could Be the Perfect Fit for Giants' New Defensive Scheme

The New York Giants have a major starting job open on their defense at cornerback, and to fill it, they made two aggressive additions at the position, signing Greg Newsome II and drafting Colton Hood in the second round.

Both players will compete with former first-round pick Deonte Banks for the role, with the competition set to play out starting next week when the team reports to training camp at The Greenbrier.

While Newsome's experience makes him the early favorite to win the impending training camp battle, Hood has an edge that could push him ahead. The rookie's physicality in coverage fits exactly what the Giants are looking for in the position's future.

New Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's scheme carries a clear identity, especially in the secondary. He wants his cornerbacks to be physical, often using them to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage.

In Wilson's first season calling plays for the Tennessee Titans, two of his cornerbacks ranked in the NFL's top five in press coverage rate. Wilson tends to run zone coverage looks, favoring Cover 2 schemes where his outside cornerbacks can press at the line of scrimmage.

In 2025, Wilson's Titans ran zone coverage at a 75% rate , with a "middle field open" rate of nearly 50%. His unit ran either Cover 2 or quarters on nearly half of its snaps.

All of this couldn’t be a more perfect fit for Hood. The rookie cornerback thrives in press coverage, drawing attention from NFL scout s for his physicality at the line of scrimmage. His strong punch knocks receivers off their path, giving him control of the play from the snap.

Hood is capable in both man and zone coverage, earning PFF grades of above 70 in both looks last season. He thrived when driving down to tackle ball carriers when in zone coverage, making 23 tackles and eight stops within a few yards of the line of scrimmage from zone looks.

On a recent episode of the “Giants Huddle” podcast, Hood explained just how excited he is to play in Wilson's defense.

“I think I fit really well in this system. I'm aggressive. I like to get up in your face, in your grill, and we're one of those teams that play really aggressively,” he told Giants Huddle host John Schmeelk.

As Hood gets settled into Wilson's scheme in training camp, he should stick out as a strong fit. With a solid string of performances in practice, he may even be able to overtake Newsome in the race for New York's second cornerback spot.

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