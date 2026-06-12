Predicting the Giants’ 53-Man Roster After Minicamp

You know a 90-man training camp roster is chock-full of talent when you attempt to sit down to project a 53-man roster and corresponding depth chart.

That’s the challenge of this year’s New York Giants roster. The team is loaded at every position, to the point where the coaches will have some tough choices to make as they whittle down the 90 to 53.

Assuming the injury situation stays the same, here is our very early projection of the 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (2)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starter: Jaxson Dart

Backup: Jameis Winston

Out: Brandon Allen

It might be a little risky to only keep two quarterbacks given how Jaxson Dart was a frequent visitor to the blue medical tent last year, but we’re going to take his word for it that he’s going to be smarter when he takes off as a runner–that.

As for Brandon Allen, who has a history with quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, it's sad to say he just hasn't looked good at all this spring.

While he could land on the practice squad, given that he’s been in this system since they opened the offseason program, it would make sense, but we also wish the Giants would bring in a younger developmental prospect who might have a chance at one day replacing Jameis Winston as the backup once Winston decides to call it a career.

Running Backs (4)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Starter: Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

Backups: Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Patrick Ricard (FB)

Out: Eric Gray, Damon Bankston, Dante Miller

The incredible progress made by Cam Skattebo, who was able to take part in late-spring team drills, helps solidify this group.

I do think the Giants will carry an extra running back on the practice squad–my guess is it will be undrafted free agent Damon Bankston, who looked pretty good in the spring. If Bankston, who can also give the team snaps as a kickoff returner–he had two kickoff returns for touchdowns last season at New Mexico– shows he can pass block this summer, he should be a lock for a roster spot.

Tight Ends (4)

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Starters: Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson

Backups: Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II

Out: Tanner Conner

If the Giants, as anticipated, plan on running a lot of 12- and 13-personnel, they’re almost certainly going to have to keep four tight ends.

I have concerns about Fidone, who had a cleanup procedure done on his foot, which kept him out of most of the spring practices, making the 53-man roster only because he has a history of being injury-prone, which has followed him to the pros, as he missed part of his rookie campaign with a season-ending foot injury.

But again, if the plan is to lean heavily into heavy personnel, I think you have to keep four tight ends on the 53-man roster.

Receivers (7)

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starters: Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields

Backups: Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Dalen Cambre

Out: Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, Xavier Gipson, Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller, JuJu Smith-Schuster

PUP: Malik Nabers

I know what Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh said about Malik Nabers possibly being ready for Week 1, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Schoen continues to hedge–when he speaks of Nabers, it’s almost as though he’s trying to will it into existence–and who could blame him, as there is no other receiver currently on the roster who can do what a healthy Nabers can?

But again, until I see otherwise, as in Nabers being on the field late in training camp, my gut is telling me he starts the season on the PUP list.

That out of the way, this was probably the hardest group to come up with. I went with Calvin Austin over JuJu Smith Schuster because I think Austin has more upside as a potential slot receiver, and Braxton Berrios, who I think becomes the return specialist, can also be plugged into the slot.

I am keeping Dalen Cambre for special teams right now because Collins had a hamstring issue he dealt with toward the end of spring. While he is supposed to be ready for camp, we all know how tricky hamstrings can be. But more importantly, I think Cambre is just the better option between the two for special teams.

What will be interesting about this group is what happens if Nabers ends up on PUP. When he’s ready to return, who will be moved off the roster?

Offensive Line (9)

New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) | John Jones-Imagn Images

Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Francis Mauigoa, RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Backups: T Marcus Mbow, G/C Lucas Patrick, G Daniel Faalele, G/T JC Davis

Out: Joshua Ezeudu, Ryan Schnernecke, Bryan Hudson, Evan Neal, Jake Kubas, Jarrod Gray, G Aaron Stinnie

Based on how the rotations went in the minicamp, I think Daniel Faalele is ahead of Evan Neal on the depth chart at guard. I also think Marcus Mbow is the early and strong favorite to be the backup swing tackle.

I could see the team keeping Bryan Hudson on the practice squad, as he is the only other player on the roster with long snapping experience. And if Lucas Patrick has any more “old guy” issues, as John Harbaugh said, they at least have another guy in the building who can play center.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if Ryan Schernecke lands on the practice squad as well. Coming from a small school program (Kutztown), Schernecke has a bit of a longer learning curve, but he has good size (6-foot-8 and 330 pounds), which the team liked enough to guarantee $280,000 of his salary so they could develop him this year.

Defensive Line (6)

New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starters: DJ Reader, Darius Alexander

Backups: Bobby Jamison-Travis, Chauncey Golston, Leki Fotu, Shelby Harris

Out: Anquin Barnes, Jr, Ben Barten, Zacch Pickens, Sam Roberts, Josh Tupou

IR: Roy Robertson-Harris

I know Harbaugh said that they hoped to keep a spot open for Roy Robertson-Harris (Achilles), who was a starter last year, but I just don’t see how they’re going to be able to justify that, especially if they have to carry one extra guy at another spot.

I do have some questions as to how much Shelby Harris has left in his game at age 35, but the appeal he brings to the team is that he has 40 pass breakups, which, since 2014, put him in second place behind Steelers DL Cam Heyward (56).

Anquin Barnes is a guy I think could land on the practice squad as a developmental prospect.

Outside Linebackers (3)

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Starters: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Backups: Abdul Carter

Out: Trace Ford, Khalid Kareem, Caleb Murphy

Three might look a little light for this group, but the Giants can get some OLB snaps from Chauncey Golston if they need them. They can also move Arvell Reese to the edge, as Harbaugh said could be the case.

I also think it makes sense to keep one of Trace Ford, Khalid Kareem, or Caleb Murphy on the practice squad,if possible. I’m just not sure which option is best at this point.

And to be honest, it was hard picking Thibodeaux over Carter as a starter, as I think it’s going to be one of those deals where it all depends on the plan for an opponent any given week.

Inside Linebackers (4)

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Starters: Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese

Backups: Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly

Out: Darius Muasau, Cam Jones, Zaire Barnes

Rookie Jack Kelly ran ahead of veteran Darius Muasau during the spring, the rookie getting snaps with the second team defense. Both Kelly and Micah McFadden figure to be mainstays on special teams as well in the coming year.

I do think that one of Muasau or Zaire Barnes, two others who can give the team snaps on defense and special teams, will find his way onto the practice squad.

Safeties (5)

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland | John Jones-Imagn Images

Starters: Tyler Nubin, Jevon Holland

Backups: Ar’Darius Washington, Jason Pinnock, Elijah Campbell

Out: Beau Brade, Raheem Layne

Washington is one of those versatile guys who looks like he’s going to have a big role in the defense at both safety and slot cornerback. I also think they keep an extra safety because there might be a lot of three-safety looks deployed to where you want to pad your depth a bit.

Pinnock, Washington, and Campbell can give the team snaps on defense and special teams.

Cornerbacks (6)

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starters: Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Dru Phillips (slot)

Backups: Deonte Banks, Colton Hood, Art Green

Out: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Korie Black, Nic Jones, Rico Payton

I have Newsome winning the starting right cornerback role for now, but I still think Deonte Banks, who had a strong spring showing, could end up in the role if he doesn’t let his confidence sabotage his performance.

I thought about keeping five at this position, but Art Green, whom I would have cut, is a valuable special teams player, and I couldn’t bring myself to cut him.

Specialists (3)

Place kicker Dominic Zvada | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In: Kicker Dominic Zvada, Long Snapper Ben Mann, Punter Jordan Stout

Out: Ben Sauls

Mann became the leader for the long snapper job after the team cut veteran journeyman Zach Triner.

Meanwhile, Zvada was perfect during the minicamp, hitting all 13 of his field goal tries right down Broadway to get a leg up (pun intended) in his competition against Ben Sauls.

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