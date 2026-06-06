Examining the Giants Cap Situation Entering Minicamp

Ahead of the start of their three-day mandatory minicamp next week, the New York Giants are in decent shape when it comes to their salary cap situation.

According to Over the Cap, the Giants have $10,243,045 in total cap space , the ninth lowest amount in the league, and only $26.561 million in dead money, 15th in the league.

What’s interesting is how new salary cap manager Dawn Aponte handled contracts this year to allow for head coach John Harbaugh to have a roster that, as of right now, doesn’t have any glaring holes at any of its position groups.

New York was able to sign 22 free agents who were with other teams last year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was out of the league in 2025, and six of its own free agents, for a total of 29 contracts.

The longest of those deals was for three years, with four players–punter Jordan Stout, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and tight end Isaiah Likely–getting that kind of deal.

Two players–fullback Patrick Ricard and defensive tackle DJ Reader–were given two-year deals, and the rest all received one-year contracts, with over half of those players getting veteran salary benefits.

The key tactic used by Aponte was to include not-likely-to-be-earned incentives in the contracts, which, if achieved, will hit the 2027 cap. There were also two restructures, one for outside linebacker Brian Burns and one for left tackle Andrew Thomas.

What Future Cap Moves Could Still Happen?

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt's roster spot is thought to be hanging by a thread. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In short, the Giants should be in good shape once they get through the upcoming mandatory minicamp, assuming, of course, there are no more injuries necessitating adding further to the roster.

It’s also worth noting that the Giants stand to gain additional cap space once the initial 53-man roster is set.

In addition to those who have one-year veteran salary benefits yielding savings, the Giants can potentially gain additional cap space from contracts such as receivers Jalin Hyatt ($1.517 million), Calvin Austin III ($1.050 million), Xavier Gipson ($1.145 million); linebacker Cam Jones ($1.075 million); and running back Eric Gray ($1.145 million), just to name a few.

The Giants could potentially pick up some additional cap space if they move on from outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux’ s $14.75 million (unlikely for now) and/or left guard Jon Runyan Jr’s contract ($9.25 million savings) should Runyan lose any direct competition for his job.

Overall, though, assuming the Giants stay healthy, they could conceivably get by with what they have once the 90-man roster is cut down to 53 and the cap credits are all sorted out.

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