Can Giants Center John Michael Schmitz Reach His Ceiling in 2026?

The New York Giants ' offensive line in 2025 was reliable on the perimeter at tackle with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor. The interior, however, was another story.

​There should be a different look on the interior in 2026, as starting right guard Greg Van Roten is being replaced by 10th overall pick Francis Mauigoa, who is making the move from college tackle to NFL guard.

​Continuity should be there at left guard and center with both Jon Runyan Jr. and John Michael Schmitz returning to the team for 2026, with both likely back in the starting lineup.

​With a new coaching staff and new offensive system coming in, many of these players will get a fresh start to prove themselves, although they weren’t exactly poorly coached in 2025.

​Carmen Bricillo did a solid job with the Giants' offensive line during his two seasons in New York, turning the unit into one of the few that wasn’t a total liability to the offense.

​Schematically, the offensive line will be asked to do slightly more than Giants fans saw in 2025, specifically in empty formations.

​In the run game, we should see plenty of gap schemes, with power and duo among the most common run calls. That will put a premium on timing and chemistry up front.

Let’s see how Schmitz fits into all this moving forward as the projected starting center.

​John Michael Schmitz, C

Height: 6-4

Weight: 320

Exp: 4 Years

School: Minnesota

How Acquired: D2-’23



2025 in Review

​For the third time in his three-year NFL career, Schmitz failed to play all 17 games, playing just 13 in 2025 .

​Schmitz allowed 14 pressures last season — 16th among true, every-down centers , though several players with worse raw numbers split time at guard or tackle and aren't included in that group.

​That’s not to take away from Schmitz, as that number is by far the best he’s produced in his NFL career.

​He was also flagged four times throughout the year, tying his career low from his rookie year.

​Both on paper and film, Schmitz is coming off his best pro season. The issue is that he is still performing as an average center rather than the caliber of player typically expected of a second-round pick.

​Contract/Cap Info

​Schmitz is entering the final year of his rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $6,373,334 with $3,424,849 guaranteed at signing.

​It’s likely that Schmitz is going to be the starting center for the Giants in 2026, but if the new staff, which has no prior ties to Schmitz, decides to cut ties–and it’s unlikely that will happen–it would be able to do so, incurring a dead cap penalty of $408,788 and creating $3,924,000 in cap space.

​Over The Cap lists Schmitz’s 2025 valuation at $4,101,000, suggesting their analysts view him as having outperformed his 2025 salary.

2026 Preview

Centers don’t often work in one-on-one situations, so Schmitz, lacking the anchor to handle nose tackles solo, could be masked slightly, but in ideal situations, the center is the one helping the guards, not vice versa.

Even though the Giants have depth at center (Lucas Patrick and Bryan Hudson), it’s unclear if a realistic competition for the job is going to take place.

Despite the offense being labeled a power run game, this style actually allows offensive linemen to pull and block on the perimeter, which could work in Schmitz’s favor by getting him matched up with lighter defenders.​

Schmitz brings the football IQ to play center, but until he gets to a point where he elevates the players around him, which has not yet been seen, he shouldn’t be considered the guy for the Giants long-term.​

With more consistent play around him, Schmitz could settle in as a solid center whose primary job is to act like a conductor of the line and pitch in where needed. But one can’t help but wonder if the Giants want more out of the position down the line.

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