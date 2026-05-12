The Ultimate Test: Can Giants Topple the Reigning Super Bowl Champion Seahawks?

The New York Giants will get their crack at the defending champion Seattle Seahawks at some point during the 2026 season at Lumen Field in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks are just a few months removed from winning Super Bowl LX, but they aren’t resting on their laurels.

Under head coach Mike Macdonald, a former assistant coach under John Harbaugh entering his third season, the coaching staff underwent a significant shakeup this offseason.

The most notable change is the hiring of Brian Fleury as the new offensive coordinator, replacing Klint Kubiak, who became the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fleury, who previously served as the pass-game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to bring a more diverse and explosive element to an already potent offense.

It’s hard to repeat as champions in the modern NFL, but the Seahawks will give it their best shot behind one of the top defenses in the league.

Series History

The Giants-Seahawks all-time series is tied, 11-11. Seattle has won five of the last seven matchups, and the Giants, who will be making their 12th visit to the Pacific Northwest, are 5-6, their last win coming on October 6, 2024, in a 29-20 upset. The two teams have never met in the postseason.

Last five meetings:

10/6/24: Giants 29, Seahawks 20

10/2/23: Seahawks 24, Giants 3

10/30/22: Seahawks 27, Giants 13

12/6/20: Giants 17, Seahawks 12

10/22/17: Seahawks 24, Giants 7

Key Additions

Running back Jadarian Price | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Jadarian Price

First-round draft pick Jadarian Price draws the unenviable task of replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price brings a similar combination of explosive speed and contact balance as Walker, and will be expected to handle a heavy workload out of the gate.

DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Seattle signed Fowler, a 10-year veteran, to a one-year deal with an eye toward boosting their pass rush. Fowler might be on the decline, but he is still two seasons removed from his last double-digit sack season (2024, 10.5 sacks). He’ll pair well on the edge opposite Uchenna Nwosu.

DB Bud Clark

With the departure of several members of the secondary, the Seahawks used a second-round pick on Clark. He is a high-IQ safety with exceptional range, and the coaching staff views him as a Day 1 starter who can help replace the production and leadership lost in the secondary.

RB Emanuel Wilson

Former Packers running back Emanuel Wilson is a rugged, downhill complement to Price. Wilson rushed for 496 yards on 125 carries last season, adding 99 yards on 15 receptions. He gives new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury a reliable choice in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Key Losses

Running back Kenneth Walker III | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker’s departure for Kansas City is without question the Seahawks' most significant loss. After four seasons and 29 touchdowns, his exit makes for a difficult hole to fill in that Seahawks offense.

LB Boye Mafe

A key member of the Seahawks’ pass rush for the last four seasons, Mafe signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

His 20 career sacks and ability to set the edge in the run game will be missed, placing more pressure on the younger linebackers to step up.

CB Riq Woolen

Woolen is one of the top cornerbacks in the league, and his exit creates a significant gap in the Seattle defensive perimeter, as they lose a major playmaker who could eliminate half the field.

DB Coby Bryant

Bryant is a versatile piece who can play both nickel and safety. His departure via free agency leaves the Seahawks thin at the position, forcing rookies like Julian Neal and Bud Clark to step into bigger roles, even if they are not ready.

Key Matchup to Watch

Giants Offensive Line vs. Seahawks Front Seven

Macdonald has changed the Seahawks’ defense by showing a six-man blitz at the line of scrimmage, then dropping only four into coverage from unpredictable angles.

For the Giants to succeed, their offensive line and quarterback Jaxson Dart must demonstrate elite post-snap recognition.

If New York’s protection schemes are baited into sliding the wrong way, it will leave unblocked defenders with a free path to the quarterback, regardless of how well the tackles win their one-on-one reps.

The Seahawks built their identity on defense during their Super Bowl run, thanks to their ability to get after the quarterback. The Giants must counter this by utilizing a quick-strike passing game.

If the Giants’ interior line can anchor against late-stunting defensive tackles like Byron Murphy II, it allows the offense to exploit the vacated zones created by Seattle’s disguised drops.

If not, Macdonald’s scheme will force turnovers and make the Giants' offense miserable.

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