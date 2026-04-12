NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Excelled in This Particular Stat Last Season

If third-down is the money-down in football, then New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was good as gold in his rookie campaign.

Dart finished with a 0.13 EPA on third-down conversions, according to stats posted by Warren Sharp.

3rd down EPA



0.51 - Brock Purdy

<huge gap>

0.36 - Joe Burrow

0.35 - Jordan Love

0.21 - Drake Maye

0.15 - Daniel Jones

0.13 - Jaxson Dart

0.12 - Bo Nix

0.11 - Trevor Lawrence

0.10 - C.J. Stroud

0.07 - Dak Prescott

0.06 - Josh Allen

0.06 - Jared Goff

0.04 - Jacoby Brissett

0.04 -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 11, 2026

That put the Giants quarterback sixth among his peers, behind Brock Purdy of the 49ers (0.51), Joe Burrow of the Bengals (0.36), Jordan Love of the Packers (0.35), Drake Maye of the Patriots (0.21), and old friend Daniel Jones of the Colts (0.15).

A deeper dive into third-down stats among quarterbacks shows just how solid Dart was on the key down.

He converted on 53 third-down attempts (run and pass), tying him for 15th in the NFL. And with the Giants often in third-and-long (7+ yards), Dart converted 19 of those plays, tying him for 16th among quarterbacks.

Dart has room to grow

Among the areas of improvement that Dart will likely focus on this offseason is his decision-making, particularly on the long ball. Dart finished 17th among 17 quarterbacks who attempted a minimum of 50 passes of 20+ yards, throwing just one interception, but also having the second-highest percentage of turnover-worthy plays of that 17-man group.

The Giants sought to upgrade the receiving corps in the offseason, adding speedsters Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney to a group that returns Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins.

Dart will also likely look to get the ball on its way a lot faster on those deep pass attempts. Last year, he averaged 3.53 seconds to throw on deep passes of 20+ yards, fifth among the 17-man quarterback group.

“It's going to start off by building off the confidence he has from last year,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said when asked what he wants to see from Dart this offseason moving forward.

“He was able to really put together a good year as a rookie. You want to grow from that. So it's our job as coaches to make sure we see what he did well, but we're also going to make sure we stay locked in on him improving in certain areas.

“We see things on tape as we go through it, but now we’ve got to get out of here and as we build this offense, give him places and areas to grow.”

Nagy is confident it will all fall into place for Dart.

“Jaxson wants to be the best. He really does. When you have that, that's half the battle. He's a connector himself. Just seeing and hearing from other coaches how much he's connected with his teammates last year, that's awesome.

“I think for him it's not going to all come in one practice. It's going to take some time, but it's our job as coaches to be able to show him these clips and get to training camp and get to the games and then win and be able to keep finding areas where he's doing things well, but that he can also grow.”