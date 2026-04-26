How JC Davis Is the Key to John Harbaugh’s Giants Offensive Line Overhaul

After addressing the defensive interior with their first sixth-round draft pick, the New York Giants went back to the offensive interior and added Illinois offensive tackle JC Davis with the 192nd pick, a pick obtained in the Darren Waller trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The box has been a focal point of John Harbaugh's first draft as the head man of the Giants. Davis’s traits represent the "prototypical" Harbaugh lineman—gritty, versatile, and mean. And it’s the latest addition in the team’s quest to flip some of its offensive line.

For the first time in a long time, there will be a first and second unit that could push each other for starting positions. The question is how the Giants will plan to use him on this unit.

A position change is likely

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman J.C. Davis (74) in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Davis made 47 starts throughout his collegiate career, all of which came at left tackle. However, at the Senior Bowl, Davis took snaps at guard. This seemed to signal that NFL brass believed his best opportunity for success in the league was to move inside.

When you think about his frame, it makes sense. He is a little over 6'4" and weighs over 320 pounds.

That shorter, wider build is normally a natural fit at guard. The reason he has been able to survive at tackle is that he has a ridiculously long, ridiculously wide 6' 11 ⅛” wingspan, and he also has hands that are over 10 inches.

Those have helped him make up for slower footwork and other technical flaws he might have, but in the NFL he would surely be exploited for them.

Further fueling the idea that Davis will have to kick inside is the elite two-deep at tackle. We know about All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, who seems to be back to top form again after a 2024 riddled with injury.

Jermaine Eluemunor is back as the right tackle after signing a new three-year deal. Marcus McKethan did a great job filling in as a swing tackle last season in his rookie campaign, and the Giants just drafted Francis Mauigoa with the 10th pick, solidifying the Giants' future at right tackle.

So it doesn't leave much room for a guy like Davis to find work, but there are question marks on the inside. Jon Runyan could be a candidate to be cut or traded, and the right guard position is currently wide open.

Major run-blocking ability

Regardless of the position that he's played, the one thing that we know is that Davis is a willing and eager run blocker.

He has excellent strength at all three levels. He has a strong lower body that can dig out defenders and displace them from their spot. He has excellent core strength, allowing him to shoot and roll his hips.

He also has a strong upper body, which, combined with his long arms, allows him to really drive defenders back. He also has a bear-like grip due to his massive hands, making it extremely difficult for defenders to detach from him to make plays.

He is clearly durable, with nearly 50 starts in college, and he has some nastiness to him. Coached by a head coach like Bret Bielema, he has the technical proficiency as a run blocker.

He has succeeded everywhere he has been across all three stops in college. At Contra Costa College, he was an effective run blocker. When he transferred to New Mexico, he continued to throw bodies around.

As a starter at Illinois, he was a savage run blocker. Whenever you are reaching a new level, it is always important to have something you can feel comfortable with and confident in. You can be sure that he will go into training camp leaning on that ability.

If Davis proves his mettle at guard during training camp to earn a roster spot, the Giants could trim veterans they brought in on Veteran Salary Benefit deals, which could open close to $3 million in cap space—enough to sign another veteran at a different position of need.

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