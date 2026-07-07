Giants Add Defensive Lineman C.J. Ravenell, Waive DB Rico Payton

The New York Giants were awarded defensive tackle C.J. Ravenell off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. To make room for Ravenell, the team waived/injured defensive back Rico Payton.

The two moves were reported on the league’s daily transaction wire.

Ravenell, who becomes the 13th defensive lineman on the Giants' 90-man training camp roster, is a former undrafted rookie free agent out of Missouri Western. He initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, going on to spend that year on the team’s practice squad.

He was waived by the Ravens at the end of last year’s training camp and was claimed by the Titans, who waived him off injured reserve on Monday after the defensive lineman suffered an undisclosed injury ahead of the team’s minicamp last month.

Ravenell, who turned 26 on the same day he landed with the Giants, appeared in 14 games with one start for the Titans last year, logging six tackles (one solo) and one forced fumble.

Ravenell, who recorded 164 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in 43 games for Missouri Western State University, is a versatile player who can line up at defensive tackle or defensive end, depending on the front.

The athletic 6-foot-5, 280-pounder reunites with Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, his defensive coordinator with the Titans, in East Rutherford.

The Giants are looking to remake their defensive line after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals prior to the draft and losing Roy Robertson-Harris to an Achilles injury suffered in May.

The Giants' new-look starting defensive line projects to have DJ Reader at nose tackle and one of Shelby Harris or Darius Alexander at 3-tech.

New York also drafted budding nose tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round of this year's draft, and added free agents Leki Fotu, Sam Robers, and Zacch Pickens to the group.

Payton's Short-lived Giants Stint Comes to an End

New York Giants cornerback Rico Payton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Payton was acquired off waivers last summer from the New Orleans Saints following training camp roster cutdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound Payton, regarded as a special teams staple, spent the first half of the 2025 season on injured reserve before finally beginning his contributions to Big Blue in Week 9 of the season.

Payton’s only significant defensive snaps came in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, Payton recorded a season high seven tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup.

Payton’s injury was not disclosed at the time of the transaction. If he goes unclaimed, he will land on IR.

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