3 Matchups the Giants Must Win to Beat the Titans in Week 3

The New York Giants organization has had a tough few days since they last stepped onto a football field last Monday.

After creating such a positive uproar from their impressive season-opening win against the Dallas Cowboys, both the team and their fans were quickly humbled by a fired-up Los Angeles Rams opponent that was clearly a notch above the Giants and determined to right their own wrongs from a Week 1 rout.

Still, the bigger story from the 28-6 primetime loss was the onslaught of injuries Big Blue suffered to key cogs, such as quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose season is now over with a damaged knee that will require surgery, and Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas, and Brian Burns, who fared better. Yet, their immediate statuses are up in the air.

While the Giants are hopeful that the other three will return at some point, the loss of Dart has created a crossroads for the franchise with 15 games left to be played this season: do they pack it in for the promise of 2027, or carry on with head coach John Harbaugh's expectations to be competitive and push for the playoff picture?

New York's brass seems to believe they can still accomplish the latter with Jameis Winston, who now steps into the starting role ahead of a very favorable slate of games that begins with a visit from the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

The matchup against a fairly young Titans team, led by two ex-New York coaches in Robert Saleh and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, should give the Giants a solid chance to fix last week's mistakes and get back into the win column to rejolt their confidence in the post-Dart world.

That doesn't mean they should sleep on the matchup, though, as Tennessee will come hungry for a special upset. If the Giants want to bounce back at home, they'd better come ready to win these three matchups.

Cam Ward vs. Giants Pass Rush

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants defense faced arguably one of the best and most accomplished quarterbacks on their schedule last week: future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford. Now, they'll get the opposite side of the coin in Titans' second-year gunslinger Cam Ward.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft whom former head coach Brian Daboll was highly interested in bringing to the Giants before siding with Dart later in the first round, has had a mixed start to his first two seasons in the pros.

Last season, Ward led all rookie passers in total production, completing 59.8% of his attempts for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding another 159 yards and two scores with his legs.

As much as he was throwing at the best rate among his peers, Ward was also the most prone to classic rookie mistakes. He made seven interceptions, led his classmates in turnover-worthy plays (23), and held a 23.9% pressure-to-sack percentage, all issues stemming from his tendency to put the ball in tricky spots or hold onto it for too long.

It has been much the same for Ward in his first two starts of 2026. Despite the Titans upgrading his arsenal with new weapons, No. 1 is averaging 3.12 seconds to throw on 63 dropbacks, the sixth-longest time and a sign of diminishing effectiveness, with just 323 yards and one touchdown on his resume.

Ward certainly doesn't have a world-beating offensive line in front of him, but he has played similarly to Dart in that he likes to extend plays and try to make something happen, and it's been a glaring weakness that the Giants' pass rush needs to capitalize on.

Dennard Wilson's core of rushers was expected to be a massive strength for the Giants, but produced only 20 total pressures and one sack in their first two games. Those numbers need to improve, even if Brian Burns is sidelined for an extended period with his sprained ankle.

The Titans and an all-too-comfortable Ward in the pocket should be an opportunity to feast.

Jameis Winston vs Titans Defense

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws during the third quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the gruesome injury to Dart, the next biggest surprise on the Giants' offensive side against the Rams was the backup performance of Jameis Winston, who looked like a shell of himself under the bright lights.

To be fair to Winston, he wasn't thrown into the most favorable of positions when Dart went down with the knee ailment. He had to step in front of a highly pissed-off Rams pass rush ready to wreak havoc on the Giants' backfield on nearly every play.

As the backup, Winston was always one snap away from hearing his name called, and he played like the moment was too big for him, mishandling short throws and completing barely above 40% of his throws for 111 yards while throwing an interception.

Winston knows he has to play better now that he is assuming the responsibility of being the Giants' starting quarterback, and he possesses a great opportunity to repair his image against a pretty forgiving Titans defense.

Tennessee spent a ton of money on some big defensive fish in free agency, including defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers, and cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and former Giant, Cor'Dale Flott (3-year, $45 million contract), but their efforts just haven't matched the results on the field.

Through the first two weeks, the Titans' front seven has created 38 total pressures and three sacks to earn the 29th-ranked pass rush grade (55.1).

Out deep in the secondary, the defense has created two turnovers, but allowed opposing receivers to complete as high as 82.6% of targets against them and a pair of touchdowns. The Titans also allow the 20th-highest scoring rate inside of the 20-yard line, leaving ample chances for the Giants to find points.

While this week has been about acclimating Matt Nagy's offense to his new quarterback's strengths, the matchup with Tennessee could be a softer landing spot for Winston to return to his usual form as the navigator of the Giants' huddle.

He needs to protect the football, not throw it into harm's way, and trust his bevy of weapons to light up the scoreboard against a Titans team allowing the 16th-highest points per game entering Week 3.

Jeffrey Simmons vs. Giants Interior O-Line

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (98) runs drills during the Tennessee Titans second day of training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, July 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants' offensive line will not have to worry about getting pounded by a relentless core of edge rushers like the Rams had in Week 2. One name on Tennessee's defense they do need to contain is defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons.

Simmons, an eight-year pro and All-Pro player, is the Titans' biggest defensive threat and can be a one-person wrecking crew if left unchecked.

While the Titans are playing through a season of growth and development, Simmons is concerned with helping his team win football games by continuing to add to his dominant interior resume that includes his career-best numbers of 12 sacks, 64 pressures, and 42 run stops at the line of scrimmage that led all interior defenders in 2025.

In his first two games this season, Simmons is already ninth among defensive tackles with one sack, three quarterback hits, and nine total pressures, along with 10 tackles. He also has the second-best pass-rush win rate at the position (37%), meaning he can still get through any opposing front to the quarterback.

The Titans will be counting on their 29-year-old gap stuffer to fill the holes against the Giants' run game and send some heat right up the middle towards Jameis Winston, who likes to fall back and let explosive plays open up for him to flash his powerful arm.

The middle three blockers on the Giants' front will have to slow Simmons down. That mission seems a little daunting after Jon Runyan, John Michael Schmitz, and rookie Francis Mauigoa were maltreated by the Rams' elite pass rush. The Giants interior trio allowed seven pressures and committed two penalties while struggling to widen the rushing lanes on the left side.

If the Giants take an early lead, they'll likely fall back on their physical rushing attack to control the clock, wear down the Titans' defense, and reduce the chance of risky passes turning into untimely turnovers in the expected inclement weather.

That will require extra focus on Simmons, who may need to see some double teams to put more pressure on the other defenders around him and make the big stops in the trenches. If his impact on the game is kept quiet, the Giants will increase their chances of getting back on the winning track.

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