6 Giants Players to Watch in Week 3 Against the Titans

The New York Giants are set to begin life without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart as they welcome the Tennessee Titans (0-2) to MetLife Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. Week 3 showdown.

After Dart’s season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Giants (1-1) will hand the ball to 12-year veteran Jameis Winston .

As coach John Harbaugh and his staff implement an amended offensive strategy, the Giants will also need to make defensive adjustments to keep Titans quarterback Cam Ward from finding a rhythm.

Here is a look at the key Giants to watch as they look to move to 2-1 on the season in what is shaping up to be harsh weather conditions.

Jameis Winston, QB

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say that the collective eyes of Big Blue will be on Winston in Week 3 may be a gross understatement. In his relief of Dart in Week 2, the veteran quarterback looked to be out of sync for much of the game.

He ultimately completed only 11-of-27 passes for 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Needless to say, Winston’s performance did little to inject confidence back into Giants fans.

To establish himself as the steward of Matt Nagy’s offense, Winston must strike a reasonable balance between seeking the big play and protecting the football.

Though few would question his arm strength, the Florida State product has been plagued by a tendency to throw interceptions throughout his career.

If Tennessee’s defensive front prioritizes limiting explosive plays, Winston should use the short-area passing game to advance the ball and avoid costly turnovers.

Giants Running Backs

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best way for the Giants to support Winston is to run the ball efficiently and consistently. Despite Tennessee’s troubles defending the pass, they rank middle-of-the-pack in run defense — allowing 241 ground-game yards and three rushing touchdowns in their first two games.

With heavy wind and rain in the forecast, a run-heavy game plan may be more of a necessity than a luxury for Nagy and the Giants’ offense.

While Cam Skattebo is well-equipped to match up against the Titans’ best effort, second- and third-option backs Devin Singletary and Najee Harris could see more opportunities to carry the ball.

Singletary will need to recapture the dual-threat form which he showcased during New York’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

If both he and Harris can find ways to contribute on third down, as well as in select packages, Skattebo has the type of running style that should succeed against Tennessee’s defensive front.

Malik Nabers, WR

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite temporarily dislocating his right shoulder in the first half of the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Rams, Nabers participated in a full practice to close the week and will be active for this game.

While Winston is expected to rely heavily on the running game, he will need reliable pass-catchers who can make contested catches. Nabers fits that description well.

Before the Giants’ 28-20 Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Nabers had not seen regular-season action since suffering an ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Yet, less than a year after his season-ending injury, the 23-year-old led all Giants receivers with six catches for 69 yards — his longest coming on a 16-yard reception during a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive to end the first half.

Though his injury slowed his production in Week 2, Nabers has the skill set to win most of his battles against the Titans' cornerbacks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With outside linebacker Brian Burns officially listed as questionable with a low-ankle sprain, the Giants will need their front seven to provide additional help on the outside. Thibodeaux is likely to align at the edge, given his experience and skill set.

Still, Thibodeaux is entering this matchup with much to prove. Through New York’s first two games, the Oregon product has earned zero sacks, with just four pressures and a 0.0% Pass-Rush Win Rate.

Given the Titans’ offensive line struggles in both pass protection and run blocking, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound defender could re-establish himself as a force for New York on the outside.

Jevon Holland, S

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants safety Jevón Holland (8) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Giants experienced their share of defensive woes in Week 2, they remain hopeful that Holland will continue his hot streak into Week 3 against Tennessee.

To date, the veteran defensive back has compiled 10 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Holland is currently tied for the NFL lead in interceptions and tied for second in forced fumbles.

While Holland has performed well beyond expectations in coverage this season, he is still at his best when playing downhill to make tackles against the run.

In that vein, look for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to deploy Holland primarily in run-stoppage packages — given both Tennessee’s strengths and the expected inclement weather at MetLife during this matchup.

Dominic Zvada, K

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) warms up before a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though his NFL career has only just begun, Zvada has instilled significant optimism surrounding New York’s kicking game.

If called upon to make a clutch kick in potentially harsh weather conditions at East Rutherford this weekend, Zvada’s performance to date proves he's more than capable of success.

In two games this season, the undrafted rookie has connected on all four extra-point attempts and gone 2-for-2 on field goals. In fact, Zvada’s 52-yarder in the third quarter of New York’s 28-6 loss to the Rams in Week 2 was the third-longest kick made by a rookie in team history. If the weather hampers both teams’ ability to score, Zvada’s ability to kick through adversity may decide the Giants' fate in Week 3.

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