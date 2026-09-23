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Giants Week 3 Injury Report: OLB Brian Burns Headlines Lengthy List for Big Blue

The hits keep right on coming for the New York Giants.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns is on this week's injury report.
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns is on this week's injury report. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, with their injury list growing at an alarming rate since last week.

Leading off is quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee), whom head coach John Harbaugh confirmed will miss the rest of the regular season. Dart, injured in Monday’s loss to the Rams, will have surgery on his ailing left knee, and Harbaugh said the team isn’t ruling out having the quarterback back in time for the postseason if the Giants should qualify.

That means Dart, who is looking at a 4-6 month recovery timeline, will be designated to return once he is officially placed on IR, which, as of the close of business on Wednesday, had not yet occurred.

Harbaugh also confirmed that Jameis Winston will step in as the starting quarterback. The head coach said the team will build a game plan around Winston’s strengths and skill set and how it aligns to give them a competitive advantage against the Titans.

In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) are among those listed as limited. Harbaugh said he was optimistic Nabers and Thomas would be good to go for the upcoming game.  

As if the Giants didn’t need any other bad news on the injury front, they will be without outside linebacker Brian Burns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added that Burns “is not expected to need surgery” but “is likely to miss some time.”

Burns has been an ironman throughout his career, missing just three games in eight seasons and none since coming to the Giants. The 28-year-old linebacker takes pride in his availability, so he'll look to return as quickly as he can.

The Giants listed 12 players on their opening injury report.

In Titans injury news, both top running backs, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, didn’t practice Wednesday. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs

Fri

Status

Brian Burns, OLB



Ankle



DNP

Jaxson Dart, QB



Knee

DNP

Andrew Thomas, LT

Groin

Limited

Malik Nabers, WR

Shoulder

Limited

Deonte Banks, CB

Calf

Limited

Shelby Harris, DT

Toe

Limited

Tyler Nubin, S

Calf

Limited

Micah McFadden, ILB

Neck

Full

Jermaine Eluemunor, RT

Thight

Full

Nic Jones, CB

Shoulder

Full

Francis Mauigoa, RG

Neck

Full

Greg Newsome II, CB

Rib

Full

*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Titans Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Tony Pollard, RB

Ankle

DNP

Tyjae Spears, RB

Ankle

DNP

Solomon Thomas, DT

Knee

Limited

Cor'Dale Flott, CB

Quad

Limited

Fernando Carmona, RG

Shoulder

Full

James Williams, Sr., LB

Elbow

Full

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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