Giants Week 3 Injury Report: OLB Brian Burns Headlines Lengthy List for Big Blue
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The New York Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, with their injury list growing at an alarming rate since last week.
Leading off is quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee), whom head coach John Harbaugh confirmed will miss the rest of the regular season. Dart, injured in Monday’s loss to the Rams, will have surgery on his ailing left knee, and Harbaugh said the team isn’t ruling out having the quarterback back in time for the postseason if the Giants should qualify.
That means Dart, who is looking at a 4-6 month recovery timeline, will be designated to return once he is officially placed on IR, which, as of the close of business on Wednesday, had not yet occurred.
Harbaugh also confirmed that Jameis Winston will step in as the starting quarterback. The head coach said the team will build a game plan around Winston’s strengths and skill set and how it aligns to give them a competitive advantage against the Titans.
In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) are among those listed as limited. Harbaugh said he was optimistic Nabers and Thomas would be good to go for the upcoming game.
As if the Giants didn’t need any other bad news on the injury front, they will be without outside linebacker Brian Burns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who added that Burns “is not expected to need surgery” but “is likely to miss some time.”
Burns has been an ironman throughout his career, missing just three games in eight seasons and none since coming to the Giants. The 28-year-old linebacker takes pride in his availability, so he'll look to return as quickly as he can.
The Giants listed 12 players on their opening injury report.
In Titans injury news, both top running backs, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, didn’t practice Wednesday. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs
Fri
Status
Brian Burns, OLB
Ankle
DNP
Jaxson Dart, QB
Knee
DNP
Andrew Thomas, LT
Groin
Limited
Malik Nabers, WR
Shoulder
Limited
Deonte Banks, CB
Calf
Limited
Shelby Harris, DT
Toe
Limited
Tyler Nubin, S
Calf
Limited
Micah McFadden, ILB
Neck
Full
Jermaine Eluemunor, RT
Thight
Full
Nic Jones, CB
Shoulder
Full
Francis Mauigoa, RG
Neck
Full
Greg Newsome II, CB
Rib
Full
*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.
Titans Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Tony Pollard, RB
Ankle
DNP
Tyjae Spears, RB
Ankle
DNP
Solomon Thomas, DT
Knee
Limited
Cor'Dale Flott, CB
Quad
Limited
Fernando Carmona, RG
Shoulder
Full
James Williams, Sr., LB
Elbow
Full
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina