Giants Week 3 Injury Report: OLB Brian Burns Headlines Lengthy List for Big Blue

The New York Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, with their injury list growing at an alarming rate since last week.

Leading off is quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee), whom head coach John Harbaugh confirmed will miss the rest of the regular season. Dart, injured in Monday’s loss to the Rams, will have surgery on his ailing left knee, and Harbaugh said the team isn’t ruling out having the quarterback back in time for the postseason if the Giants should qualify.

That means Dart, who is looking at a 4-6 month recovery timeline, will be designated to return once he is officially placed on IR, which, as of the close of business on Wednesday, had not yet occurred.

Harbaugh also confirmed that Jameis Winston will step in as the starting quarterback. The head coach said the team will build a game plan around Winston’s strengths and skill set and how it aligns to give them a competitive advantage against the Titans.

In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) are among those listed as limited. Harbaugh said he was optimistic Nabers and Thomas would be good to go for the upcoming game.

As if the Giants didn’t need any other bad news on the injury front, they will be without outside linebacker Brian Burns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , who added that Burns “is not expected to need surgery” but “is likely to miss some time.”

Burns has been an ironman throughout his career, missing just three games in eight seasons and none since coming to the Giants. The 28-year-old linebacker takes pride in his availability, so he'll look to return as quickly as he can.

The Giants listed 12 players on their opening injury report.

In Titans injury news, both top running backs, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, didn’t practice Wednesday. Both are dealing with ankle injuries.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed.* Thurs Fri Status Brian Burns, OLB







Ankle







DNP Jaxson Dart, QB







Knee DNP Andrew Thomas, LT Groin Limited Malik Nabers, WR Shoulder Limited Deonte Banks, CB Calf Limited Shelby Harris, DT Toe Limited Tyler Nubin, S Calf Limited Micah McFadden, ILB Neck Full Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Thight Full Nic Jones, CB Shoulder Full Francis Mauigoa, RG Neck Full Greg Newsome II, CB Rib Full

*Giants had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

Titans Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status Tony Pollard, RB Ankle DNP Tyjae Spears, RB Ankle DNP Solomon Thomas, DT Knee Limited Cor'Dale Flott, CB Quad Limited Fernando Carmona, RG Shoulder Full James Williams, Sr., LB Elbow Full

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.