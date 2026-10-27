Giants Place RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. on IR; Add Former Chargers Runner to Roster

Another week, another New York Giants player is heading to injured reserve.

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who injured his hamstring in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, will be placed on IR this week, general manager Joe Schoen announced ahead of his annual bye-week press briefing.

Tracy, the team’s fifth-round draft pick in 2024, has appeared in all seven games this season without making a start.

He has 19 rushing attempts for 55 yards and two touchdowns and has caught five of seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. He was looking to record his third straight season with 1,000 scrimmage yards, but that goal now appears to be a long shot.

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. (31) leaps over Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cam Lampkin (21) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking Tracy’s spot on the 53-man roster is running back Greg Desrosiers, whom the Giants signed off the Chargers’ practice squad. Desrosiers, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis after this year’s draft.

Desrosiers had a six-year college career, playing two seasons each for Louisville, Massachusetts and Memphis. He finished with 211 carries for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns, and 76 receptions for 612 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver.

This past summer, Desrosiers appeared in all three preseason games for the Chargers, rushing for 166 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown and catching one of two targets for eight yards.

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