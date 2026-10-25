Tank Dell Immediately Showed His Potential in Long-Awaited Return to the Field

As the Texans faced first-and-20, while trailing the Giants 14–6 late in the second quarter, a familiar face reemerged wearing the team’s all-red alternates in the middle of the field: Tank Dell. On the play, quarterback C.J. Stroud delivered the football to Dell, who turned up the field and ran for a 43-yard gain as the crowd roared in approval.

The play marked Dell’s first catch in 673 days, since he went down with a severe knee injury in the Texans’ Week 16 loss to the Chiefs in 2024. Dell was in the midst of a promising second NFL season when he tore multiple ligaments and dislocated his kneecap while catching a touchdown in the loss, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign as well as the entire 2025 season. He had previously been a reliable target for Stroud since they were both rookies in 2023, recording 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns over his first 25 games.

After rehabbing his injury for nearly two years, he was activated for the first time this week, and quickly made a potential game-changing play in the first half.

Tank Dell gets his first catch back ❤️



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“I don’t care if the first catch is two yards, five yards,” Dell said leading into the game . “I’m spiking the ball and doing what I gotta do. It’s gonna feel good. I know there’s a lot of questions about how he gonna look when he get tackled. I don’t care about none of that. I’m ready to get tackled. I’m gonna be joyful.”

Instead, he went for quite a bit more than that, taking off for 43 yards the first time he touched the ball.

After Dell’s catch, Stroud completed his next five pass attempts to end the half, including a six-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr., his first since he was traded to Houston. The Texans capped off the drive with a two-point conversion to tight end Cade Stover, tying the game at 14.

That reception marked Dell’s lone catch and target. He finished the game second on the team in receiving yards, trailing only tight end Dalton Schultz, who notched five receptions for 45 yards on National Tight Ends Day. No Texans wide receiver notched more than two catches during the game.

Unfortunately for the Texans, that momentum from Dell’s first catch in his return did not carry through the rest of their performance. They did not score in the third quarter, and didn’t reach the end zone again until the final minute of regulation when they notched a game-tying touchdown to force overtime. The Texans got the ball first in overtime, but failed to score a touchdown or field goal. They punted back to the Giants, who ran the ball down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

Now, the Texans’ postseason aspirations are in deep jeopardy again. They won their previous two games to crawl out of an 0–4 whole, but have fallen to 2–5. They cannot afford more to lose than two games the remainder of the season, and even that might not be enough to promise them a trip back to the playoffs.

But, they bolstered the receiver room with the deal for Harrison and can feel good to have Dell back on the field as well.