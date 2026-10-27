Giants Reportedly Make Long Anticipated Practice Squad Signing

The New York Giants are finally signing defensive lineman Dean Lowry to their practice squad, per a report .

Lowry, who played for the Steelers until they released him after this past summer’s training camp, was first linked to the Giants in September , but the chatter died down quickly when the move didn’t materialize.

Lowry suffered a torn ACL in August 2025, so the Giants may have waited to see how his rehab progressed this past summer.

Either way, Lowry, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, brings veteran experience to a defensive line group that, outside of starters D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris, has been inconsistent, especially against the run.

The Packers selected Lowry in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Northwestern. He played for Green Bay until the 2022 season before moving on to the Vikings for one season and then to the Steelers.

Lowry, 32, has appeared in 132 regular-season games with 85 starts and has 271 career tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, one interception and five fumble recoveries.

His best season came in 2021 with Green Bay, when he recorded five sacks in 17 starts.

Lowry’s skill set likely aligns with what the Giants previously had Chauncey Golston doing on the defensive line: a rotational pass rusher at 5-technique, or at 3-technique in an odd front.

Golston is on season-ending injured reserve with a neck ailment.

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