Giants RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr Focused on Delivering Results Than Gaining Attention

Despite posting a team-high 740 rushing yards last season, Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a largely unheralded member of a New York Giants backfield that finished as the fifth-most productive rushing unit last year.

Jaxson Dart is the audacious quarterback who is willing to put his body on the line for a first down. Cam Skattebo is the bruiser who plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 frame and trucks over opponents. Their personalities and playing styles generate headlines.

Tracy is not particularly flashy and can therefore get overlooked sometimes. But he is certainly effective. The 2024 fifth-round draft pick has totaled 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, joining receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Saquon Barkley as the only Giants players to accomplish the feat so far.

Even as he flies under the radar , Tracy insists that he does not need the adulation.

"I feel like God has never failed me. He's always put me in the right situation at the right time. So, I know for a fact that I could chill and allow God to work in my life,” he told reporters at Giants' training camp in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

"So, when you say (Skattebo) gets all the attention, I really don't care about that, to be honest. I'm about football. About what I do on the field, how I carry myself on the field and off the field as well."

Tracy and Skattebo, along with Devin Singletary and perhaps one of Eric Gray, Dante Miller, and Damon Bankston, are going to be an important part of New York's offense this year. They understand what new head coach John Harbaugh demands from his backs, and they are determined to answer the challenge .

Giants Are Going Full Ground-and-Pound

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is added pressure, but Tracy does not see it that way. He is grateful to play under a Super Bowl champion head coach whom he believes can get the most out of him.

"We want to run the ball," Tracy said. "I think if you look at Harbaugh and where he's been, and all the running backs that he's used really his whole career, they've all been successful.

"So, when he came here, we were all excited. You've got a running coach that's coming to you, so we're excited for him to be here."

Tracy can make a sizable impact in 2026 after recording 563 rushing yards and 201 receiving yards in the final eight games of the campaign. Skattebo was not present for those two months, as he was recovering from an open tibia fracture and ankle dislocation.

They will be fighting for touches this season, but Tracy is not worried about the competition. Actually, he relishes it.

"Iron sharpens iron, so he's going to push me," the 26-year-old said. "I'm going to push him. And, obviously, we are two different running backs, so I think we complement each other really well.

"Obviously, Skatt is really loud. He's a great leader, so that's pushing me to be a great leader as well. I'm trying to challenge him, and he's going to challenge me."

Tracy is determined to elevate those around him by executing his job to full effect, and that entails fixing his weaknesses. He corrected his fumble issue last year, and now, the Indiana native is hoping to improve upon the modest 2.66 yards after contact per attempt he tallied in 2025.

If he can address that stat and take another step forward as a running back, then Tracy should finally start getting the recognition he deserves .

But even if he doesn't, it sounds like No. 29 will be happy just by helping the Giants win a bunch of football games.

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