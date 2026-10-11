Giants vs. Commanders Live Blog: Updates, Analysis and Reaction From Week 5

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders share one of the league’s oldest rivalries, with two teams that regularly slug it out for the ‘W.’

They’ll do so again today in what is predicted to be wet and miserable weather—perfect football weather, some might say—at Northwest Stadium, home of the Commanders.

If the rain forecast holds, it will mark the second week in a row the Giants play in sloppy, wet conditions.

“I feel like we've gotten a lot of practice. Our very first camp practice was in the rain,” said head coach John Harbaugh.

“We should be fine. But we're still going to be intentional about it and focused on it. Ball handling, throwing the ball, catching the ball. And footing, too. Footing is another big deal. It's even a bigger deal on a grass field like that. We're going to have to really be thinking about our footing.”

They better be thinking about that and more because the Giants are up for a chance to keep a hold on sole possession of first place in the division and to take a 2-0 lead over their division opponents.

“Yeah, I think you take notice. It's talked about, probably not too specifically,” said Harbaugh when asked if he pays attention to what’s going on in the division at this point.

“It's more like you talk about it probably at work with your colleagues and friends and stuff. ‘You see the game last night?’ You kind of keep track of a little bit of the division, certainly more than the other teams that you're playing against.”

The Commanders, meanwhile, are back from their 30-13 loss to the Colts in London with a banged-up football team looking to steady its ship against a divisional foe they've beaten in the last four meetings, two by one score or less.

But in some good news for the Commanders, they will have Jayden Daniels, their starting quarterback, back in the lineup after a two-week absence due to a left elbow injury that will now require Daniels, whom head coach Dan Quinn said will have no restrictions, to wear a protective brace.

Can Daniels, who has been a nuisance to the Giants defense in the past because of his dual-threat ability, keep tormenting Big Blue? Or will the Giants offense have a huge, productive day against a struggling Commanders defense?

Follow along with our live blog, featuring a curated collection of observations, highlights, and more leading up to and through the game.

And don’t forget to check New York Giants On SI after the game for our complete postgame coverage.

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