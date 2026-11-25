I have so many ideas for how the NFL can mix it up during Thanksgiving week.

I get it. This week is about tradition. But do we really need to see the Lions and Cowboys play on every Thanksgiving? I’m sure I’ve already angered a lot of football fans by questioning that.

Anyway, I’ll admit I don’t always have the best ideas or opinions. So, I’ll open up my Thanksgiving pitches for discussion with a game of Fact or Fiction.

Also, the Thanksgiving halftime performers need to bring it this week because it’ll be hard to top what I saw at the halftime show in Mexico City. The Warning was just as good as the 49ers that night .

O.K., now let’s get to NFL Fact or Fiction … I feel so rushed with this Wednesday night game fast approaching.

The NFL has too many games around Thanksgiving Day

It was immediately clear that the Thanksgiving Eve game wasn’t just a one-year trial when the Rams’ Wednesday home game against the Packers was announced as a “new NFL holiday tradition.”

Having a game on the busiest travel day of the year doesn’t seem like a good idea, at least not to me. However, I’ll keep an open mind and embrace this new tradition, even though we should all be eating pizza the night before Thanksgiving and talking to loved ones we haven’t heard from all year. I’ll adjust by asking my brother-in-law to repeat his work story after a Matthew Stafford or Jordan Love touchdown.

Still, I think there are too many games around Thanksgiving. There’s the game the night before, the three games on Thanksgiving and the game the day after on Friday. This doesn’t include Saturday college football games and the remaining Week 12 NFL games on Sunday. We should set aside one day where we give our family members undivided attention this holiday week.

To embrace this new NFL holiday tradition, maybe we don’t need to have a Black Friday game? At least on the night before Thanksgiving, it’s not a given that most have arrived at their destination. And good luck to those traveling this week with all the mess caused by the recent FAA ground stop. So, maybe it’s good to give travelers something to watch at the Chili’s bar inside the airport.

By Friday, those travelers are probably already with family—and maybe regretting seeing the judgmental aunt who’s asking everyone when they plan on having kids. Friday on Thanksgiving should be spent outside making memories with those we wish we could spend more time with, not watching countless commercials about all the Black Friday deals that Amazon has to offer. And, seriously, is anyone actually using the QR codes that the Prime broadcast likes to flash throughout Thursday Night Football? No one wants to buy kitchen appliances in the middle of the game. Well, who knows.

Still, having one less day without football this week could be good for everyone. Here’s a thought: Let’s stop the confusion and move the Friday game between the Steelers and Broncos, which is technically a Thursday Night Football game on Prime (yeah, very confusing), to an actual Thursday. That game can take the 4:30 p.m. ET Thanksgiving time slot occupied by the Eagles (3–7) and the forgot-how-to-play-defense Cowboys (5–6). Kick that NFC East matchup to 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, a time slot many seem to love for the international games.

There, I fixed the Thanksgiving schedule. Now, go talk to your family members.

Manzano’s view: Fact

There needs to be a flag football game on Thanksgiving week

O.K., I know I just said there are too many NFL games on Thanksgiving week. But my pitch here isn’t really a game, but more of a unique event or a mini game.

This could be a good week for the league to have a flag football game with former players and celebrities. To take it a step further, the event should take place at a prominent park. Just imagine Odell Beckham Jr. starting the season bouncing around practice squads before agreeing to catch passes from Tom Brady for a Thanksgiving flag football game at Central Park in New York City. This could be just as entertaining as watching Rachel Green play wide receiver on that Friends episode where they all play football at the park.

Maybe this could occur during one of the three halftime shows on Thanksgiving. Or perhaps have the flag football game as a lead-in to the Thanksgiving Eve game that’s likely here to stay.

It would be an opportunity for the league to showcase the safer side of the game—they’re all in on making flag football an alternative option after launching Premier Flag recently. Clearly, the NFL wants to grow flag football, especially worldwide. Also, the 2028 Olympics will include flag football as an event for the first time.

Maybe I’m being biased here, but I like my Thanksgiving flag football idea.

Manzano’s view: Fact

Should the NFL consider having John and Jim Harbaugh square off on Thanksgiving, since it is a day about spending time with family? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There should be a Family Feud format for Harbaugh and LaFleur coaches

I’ll admit, I’m not totally on board with this Thanksgiving pitch since this holiday is mainly about family. But families also fight a lot over this holiday week.

So, why not have more games involving opposing relatives? Brothers John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh first clashed during a Thanksgiving game in 2011, when John’s Ravens beat Jim’s 49ers, 16–6. It was the first time in NFL history that brothers coached against each other as head coaches.

Maybe the league should do more of that on Thanksgiving, given that there are now two sets of brother head coaches. The first game between Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur should be on Thanksgiving week. They’ll fight for four quarters before hugging at midfield. That’s essentially what siblings do at home during Thanksgiving dinner anyway.

If the league doesn’t want to embrace the idea of having brothers clash on an important family night, perhaps they should pit the LaFleurs and the Harbaughs against one another. It could be a combination of Jim’s Chargers against Mike’s Cardinals (Mike already won in Week 1) or John’s Giants against Matt’s Packers, or the other way around.

Just imagine one set of brothers sweeping the other brothers. That football family would have bragging rights for life. But I get it, this might be tough to do, since, you know, tradition. The Cowboys and Lions have to play on Thanksgiving, creating fewer opportunities for other teams to play on this holiday.

Still, it would be cool to mix in a family feud every once in a while.

Manzano’s view: Fiction

Let’s have fewer TD celebration restrictions on Thanksgiving week

This should be the one week of the year where the league eases up on touchdown celebrations.

It was fun seeing former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott jump into the Salvation Army bucket back in 2016. There should be more similar prop celebrations that promote charities or good causes during Thanksgiving week.

I also wouldn’t mind seeing a dinner table filled with traditional Thanksgiving food behind each end zone. Amon-Ra St. Brown could have the option of eating a turkey leg if he scores against the Bears on Thursday.

Then again, it doesn’t sound very safe to place more items around the end zones. But maybe some league employee could safely place the props after each touchdown and then remove them on the following play.

I need to think about this one more, but the Thanksgiving games need more fun and creativity.

Manzano’s view: Fact

Everyone wants to see a Bad Bunny Thanksgiving halftime show

The NFL really dropped the ball by not having Bad Bunny perform at one of the four extravagant halftime shows during Thanksgiving week.

Just kidding. I just wanted to have some fun with those who hated the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show. Personally, I loved it , but I know everyone has different taste in music.

It seems the NFL attempted to please everyone with their diverse musical lineup this week: U2 (Packers-Rams), Wu-Tang Clan (Bears-Lions), Miranda Lambert (Eagles-Cowboys) and the Goo Goo Dolls (Chiefs-Bills) are all scheduled to perform during halftime of the first four games this week.

I’m sure many will still complain about all these musical options. But remember: Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nothing to mess with.

Manzano’s view: Fiction