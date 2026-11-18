Just four days after riding the immense high of beating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road for the first time since 2013, the New York Giants were quickly brought back down to earth by a gut-wrenching 24-21 primetime loss to the Washington Commanders last Thursday.

What stood out as the bigger disappointment for John Harbaugh and company was their blown chance to deal the knockout punch to a second divisional foe’s season in that span while adding another game’s distance between themselves and the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently trailing them in second place.

As a result, SI’s senior writer Conor Orr put a lid on their three-week ascension, dropping Harbaugh’s group four spots to No. 15 in his latest MMQB NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11.

Even with their recent setback in the standings, Orr still views the Giants as the NFC East frontrunners.

“Coming out of the miniature bye, the Giants still control the destiny of the NFC East,” Orr said.

“Even with Jacksonville, Seattle, Detroit and San Francisco on the remaining schedule, taking care of business against a lackluster field featuring Indianapolis, Cleveland, Dallas and Philadelphia will land Big Blue in the postseason,” Orr added.

Giants Must Take Things One Game at a Time

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite losing a game to the Commanders that some could argue the Giants gave away multiple times, they did manage to earn some help from San Francisco, which kept the Cowboys at bay by dropping them to 4-6 with a thrilling 46-40 victory in Arlington.

At 5-3-1, the Giants are certainly not safe atop their perch as they prepare to welcome the red-hot Jaguars, tied for the league’s second-best record, to MetLife Stadium on Sunday at the start of a difficult four-game window.

Typically, it takes until the last couple of weeks of the regular season before any semblance of “scoreboard watching” would draw the attention of teams vying for postseason positioning, but in a tight NFC East where three teams are still mathematically in the running for the division crown, the Giants could find themselves falling into the trap beginning this weekend.

As tempting as that might be, Harbaugh has to make sure his men stay focused on what they can control. Relying on outside factors is never a bold strategy in the modern NFL; instead, the Giants will likely have to prove they can take down at least one of the goliaths standing in their way.

The cards might be stacked against them with the Jaguars, who have been dominating opponents on the scoreboard and have made major improvements across their defense, which excels at stopping the run and forcing turnovers. The only saving grace is that the Giants will have had extra rest from their mini bye after Thursday night's game.

If they don’t get an upset over Jacksonville, some outsiders might say the team has a shot against Seattle, whose quarterback situation has been in flux due to injuries, or Detroit, whose defense took a major blow with the loss of All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL in Week 10.

Regardless of how they get to the eight or nine wins that could be enough to get them over the hump and win the division, the best approach the Giants can take is the one they’ve already pressed onto black T-shirts that have been seen at practice during media viewing periods.

That is, to strive to go 1-0 in each of their remaining eight contests, which surely include a few they could feasibly conquer. The rest of the chips can only fall where they may, especially considering the Cowboys and Commanders also have to play most of the same opponents down the stretch.

Of course, the Giants could have made this a little easier if they’d handled their business against Washington and put their chase to bed, but that hasn’t been the story of Harbaugh’s first season in New York.

Not one of his team’s victories has come easily, and that will most likely remain the case as the Giants’ pursuit of one of the coveted postseason spots is still theirs to lose.

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