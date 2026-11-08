Giants vs. Eagles Live Blog: Updates, Analysis and Highlights From Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — It’s been a long time coming for the New York Giants as they head into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, but here we are.

The Giants, who haven’t won in Philadelphia in 13 seasons, sit atop the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record, their season still very much alive. The oddsmakers actually favor the Giants, and lately it’s the Giants who are the toast of the division, with Dallas and Washington also struggling to gain any forward momentum in their respective seasons.

All of this is thanks to the John Harbaugh effect. Harbaugh has his players, many of whom were part of recent Giants teams that by now would have been looking ahead to the offseason with their records circling the drain, believing they can win.

Harbaugh says he doesn’t see himself or this team as having “inherited” the misfortunes of past Giants teams.

“We don’t care about that,” he bluntly said this week regarding Big Blue’s past misfortunes in Philadelphia.

So what about players getting complacent given their success thus far this season?

“I do think that’s definitely something to get locked in on, but I don’t believe it is this week,” Harbaugh said. “Our leaders have talked to the guys about that. We’re not really anywhere close to that yet. We’re fighting for our lives, too. We’ve got everything to gain, and we know how big this game is. We know who we’re going against. We’ll be ready.”

It all begins today at 1:05 p.m. Follow along with our live blog, featuring analysis, observations, scoring highlights and much more.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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