NY Giants vs. New Orleans Saints 2026 Preview: Roster Shifts, New Faces, and Trench Warfare

For the fourth straight year, the New York Giants will face the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints enter the 2026 season with a lot of hype after building momentum in the second half. The winning football was largely credited to quarterback Tyler Shough, who earned his way into the starting role.

While Shough has a firm grasp on the starting job, all eyes are on the health and integration of rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson, the team’s first-round draft pick. Tyson is being looked at to serve as the explosive vertical threat the offense has lacked over the years.

With head coach Kellen Moore calling the plays and a revamped roster, the Saints present a much more dynamic, albeit younger, challenge for the Giants this year.

Series History

The Giants and Saints have maintained a remarkably tight rivalry over the decades, with the all-time series currently tied at 17-17.

While the Giants dominated the early meetings in the late 60s and 70s, New Orleans has held the upper hand recently, winning the last three matchups. New York’s last victory in the series came in 2021, a 27-21 overtime thriller at the Caesars Superdome.

The Giants will be looking to make amends to their fan base for last year’s five-turnover disaster.

Last five meetings:

10/5/25: Saints 26, Giants 14 (away)

12/8/24: Saints 14, Giants 11 (home)

12/17/23: Saints 24, Giants 6 (away)

10/3/21: Giants 27, Saints 21 (away)

9/30/18: Saints 33, Giants 18 (home)

Key Additions

Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

WR Jordyn Tyson

The Saints used their first-round selection on receiver Jordyn Tyson to provide Shough with a true “X” receiver who can stretch the field. Tyson offers elite speed and the ability to create separation early in routes, which should help the still-young quarterback and also shift some of the attention away from veteran Chris Olave.

RB Travis Etienne

In one of the more surprising moves of free agency, the Saints landed Etienne to headline their backfield. While Alvin Kamara remains on the roster, Etienne’s arrival allows the Saints to have a more explosive, high-volume ground game. His abilities as a runner and receiver make him a perfect fit for Moore’s creative screen and draw packages.

G David Edwards

Edwards brings veteran stability to an interior offensive line unit that struggled with consistency last year. His playoff experience with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, along with his strength in zone-blocking , will be vital in protecting Shough and opening lanes for Etienne.

DE Tyree Wilson

Acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson is a high-upside project that the Saints are betting on to replace the production of departing veterans. At 6-6 with massive length, he gives defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a versatile piece who can slide inside on passing downs or set the edge against the run.

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

With Alontae Taylor departing, the Saints signed Emerson to solidify the boundary. He is a physical, press-man cornerback who fits the aggressive defensive identity Staley wants to play with. His ability to match up with the Giants’ bigger receivers will be a focal point of the defensive game plan.

Key Losses

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis stretches against the Tennessee Titans. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LB Demario Davis

Davis signed with the Jets this past offseason, leaving a massive void in tackle production, defensive communication, and leadership. The Saints are banking on Pete Werner to fill the gap, but Davis’ instinctual playmaking may be nearly impossible to replace.

DE Cameron Jordan

Jordan’s departure marks the end of an era in New Orleans. Without him, the Saints lack a proven, high-volume edge-sack artist and lose a veteran locker-room leader.

QB Taysom Hill

The “Swiss Army Knife” is no longer in New Orleans, having signed with Green Bay in free agency. His departure likely means a more simplified offensive package and removes a key red-zone weapon and the threat of the unconventional power-run game he provided.

CB Alontae Taylor

Taylor was a rising star in the secondary, but his departure to the Tennessee Titans forces the Saints to rely on other players like Kool-Aid McKinstry to step up immediately. His ball skills and feistiness in the slot will be missed in a division with high-end passing attacks.

C Luke Fortner

Losing the starting center is always a blow to offensive line continuity. Fortner’s move to the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers leaves the Saints with a battle at the pivot, putting extra pressure on Shough to handle protection calls and pre-snap adjustments that were previously handled by the veteran center.

Key Matchup to Watch

Giants Pass Rush vs. Saints Offensive Tackles

The Saints have one of the top offensive lines on the rise with Taliese Fuaga and Kelvin Banks Jr. at the tackle spots. While both possess elite physical traits, their lack of experience could be an opportunity the Giants’ edge rushers take advantage of.

Fuaga and Banks are aggressive blockers, which often leaves young tackles susceptible to the counter-moves and stunt-and-twist packages that the Giants’ defensive front uses to create interior confusion.

If the Giants can win the initial battle and disrupt Shough’s rhythm early, it will likely force the Saints into a quicker offensive script, effectively neutralizing Tyson’s vertical threat.

However, if the Saints’ duo can successfully anchor and withstand the initial surge, Shough will have the requisite time to let Olave and Tyson clear the intermediate levels of the secondary.

In a game that will likely be decided in the trenches, the Giants’ ability to exploit the Saints’ offensive holes will determine whether the New Orleans offense takes flight or remains grounded.

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