The Giants May Have an Easier Schedule in 2026, But Here's What Really Matters

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the rearview, and the beginning of "organized spring activities" (OTA's) for the New York Giants is still a week away from kicking off at the team's facilities in East Rutherford, leaving their fanbase craving something football-related to dissect until the start of the months-long preparation for the upcoming season arrives.

The one bone left for the league to hand to the Big Blue faithful is set to be dropped during the 2026 regular season schedule release this Thursday.

The previous season's release wasn't well received, especially since the Giants were given the NFL's toughest slate of opponents, which combined to hold a .574 winning percentage in the 2024 campaign.

However, given the Giants finished their most recent season with a 4-13 record and a last-place finish in the NFC East division for the fourth time since 2017, they figure to be shown a little more grace with how their newest schedule will fare this time around.

Along with their traditional double faceoffs with the Cowboys, Commanders, and Eagles, the Giants will also take the gridiron with the four member franchises of the NFC West and AFC South divisions, in addition to three alternate games with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions, who each finished dead last in their own groupings.

As the final countdown to the official 272-game release is underway, it's a great time to debate one element that the Giants and their fans should want to know before the slates are published and the anticipation gets ratcheted up further for the start of the John Harbaugh era at 1925 Giants Drive.

Will the Giants Have a Gauntlet Placed Within Their 2026 Schedule?

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants' 2025 schedule wasn't just difficult because of the opponents present on their slate. It was made even more arduous by the presence of a couple "mini gauntlets" that challenged them, and pretty much buried their season, in the first half of the calendar.

In the first four weeks, New York was faced with two divisional matchups with the Commanders and Cowboys--the former franchise having knocked on the doorstep of the Super Bowl the year before and the latter having the Giants' number in the previous nine matchups--before two dances with the runner-up Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Of course, the initial stretch wasn't as daunting as it could have been for the Giants, who went 1-3 in that run with the lone win coming against the Chargers in a hard-fought defensive effort in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's NFL debut.

Two of the other three contests were simply the product of bad execution by the Giants in the moments that mattered most.

The first was a huge defensive collapse in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys that led to a game-tying and game-winning field goal by kicker Brandon Aubrey, and the latter an inability to cash inside the red zone against the Chiefs' stout defense.

Not even two weeks later, another four-week stretch of ruthless foes dragged the Giants' record further into the mud as they were able to shock the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime bout at MetLife Stadium in Week 6.

They followed that up by blowing another massive fourth quarter lead against on the road against the Denver Broncos and getting outclassed by the same Eagles and at home to the hands of an elite yet slightly compromised San Francisco 49ers roster.

Combine the two gauntlets together, and they accounted for nearly half of the Giants' defeats last season while mustering up just two of their four total victories.

The other pair didn't come until the final two weeks of the season, and if not for the more brutal losing ways of the Las Vegas Raiders and injuries within the Cowboys' roster in the rematch, the end result could have been a lot worse.

The Giants were dealing with some of their own challenges — such as injuries that took out key players like Malik Nabers (ACL) and rookie Cam Skattebo (ankle) — and were a quite younger team than some of the aforementioned teams that had to face in 2025.

Still, the Giants were not able to rise up the challenge in those same contests nor finish games when they had the opportunities to do so, and while the early losing helped usher the debut of Dart, who largely impressed in his first year under center, it derailed what many were hoping would a different season for the Giants and led to another round of changes that bring them to the dawn of a new era.

As that journey with Harbaugh is only a few months from beginning, that's the one interesting element for their impending schedule: Will they have to go through the trouble of another murderer's row of opponents where one bad stretch of losses can stymie what expects to be a sharp resurgence that, if all goes well, places the Giants into the postseason race later than they have gone in prior seasons?

One scary possibility to watch for is the NFL scheduling the Giants for a lengthy road trip, one where they spend two weeks on the west coast against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, both teams coming off deep playoff runs with high-powered offenses, before traveling halfway back to the Midwest to face the Detroit Lions in a battle of wills in the Motor City.

The AFC South has long been regarded as a weaker division until last fall, when both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars finished with over 10 wins, while the Indianapolis Colts, had it not been for brutal injuries that took out guys like former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, would have potentially been in that same conversation as well.

The only plus to the first scenario would be a cutdown on coast-to-coast travel for the Giants, even though they would likely be playing at later time slots to account for the time zone change that often plagues West Coast organizations when they come over to the eastern side of the country.

Either way, it often boils down to one's preference for being challenged early so that the team is more battle-tested for the remainder of the season or risking momentum being thrown off after having an easier start to the year and then running into a couple of behemoths who might humble the level that the Giants might have their fans believing they've reached with Harbaugh now at the helm.

With a little over 24 hours left until they find out how it will play out come September, the Giants will soon find out which direction the 2026 season will take them and their new leader as they look to shift the tides and get back to playing relevant football into late December and January when things matter just a little more than they have in East Rutherford before Harbaugh arrived.

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