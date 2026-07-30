Giants Waive DL Ben Barten, Sign Former Saints, Titans LB Anfernee Orji

The New York Giants have waived defensive lineman Ben Barten and have signed linebacker Anfernee Orji.

Orji, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints out of Vanderbilt after the 2023 draft. Orji spent his rookie season on the Saints' practice squad.

The following year, he appeared in 16 games with two starts for the Saints. He recorded 30 tackles and two tackles for loss over that span.

Six of his tackles came on special teams, putting him second on the Saints in 2023 in special teams tackles.

Orji was waived by the Saints last summer. He was then picked up by the Titans, who waived him on August 12 after he suffered a torn ACL during training camp.

Orji had a tryout with the Giants last month during their mandatory minicamp. The Giants apparently wanted to wait to see how his knee was before signing him to the training camp roster.

At Vanderbilt, Orji was a hybrid safety/linebacker. He appeared in 42 games and recorded 272 career tackles (141 solos), 22 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and one interception.

Barten was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, where he appeared in 44 games. He posted 63 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and eight passes defensed.

The Giants are holding their first 11 days of training camp at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

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