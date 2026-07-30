The Biggest Mistake Giants Can't Afford to Make This Training Camp

Right before training camp, the New York Giants got something they have been lacking for a while: some good fortune regarding a key player rehabbing from injury.

Despite all the skepticism surrounding his recovery, Malik Nabers avoided the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. And while that’s encouraging in itself, Nabers is still a bit of a way off from being able to take all his practice reps.

The Giants must proceed with caution. They cannot afford to rush their star wide receiver back into full-time action until he is absolutely ready to go.

An active Nabers is integral to the team's playoff aspirations. Even if the 23-year-old is not at full speed by Week 1, he can still disrupt defenses by merely being on the field. Therefore, head coach John Harbaugh and company must do everything possible to ensure that he does not suffer any setbacks.

Nabers' presence at camp is obviously great news. There is no reason to overdo it, though.

Patience is a Virtue

Fans already know what the former All-American can do. With a volatile quarterback situation, Nabers recorded a franchise-record 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games during his rookie campaign.

He was averaging 15.1 yards per catch last season before suffering a torn ACL and torn meniscus in Week 4.

The No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has caught only three passes from Jaxson Dart. He can help this promising quarterback become a true threat , but he has to be available.

It is the Giants' job to make that happen, and that may require them to take a gradual approach at training camp.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think you take it one day at a time,” Harbaugh said. “We'll meet the circumstances where we find them every single day. I mean, maybe he'll get way ahead, maybe he won't, whatever.

“You can't really put a timetable on it exactly, I don't think. I think you see where it goes because we want him to be at his best. So, when he's ready to be at his best, he'll be at his best.”

The good news is that it sounds as though the Giants aren’t tempted to rush anything, especially since he is the only genuinely reliable target New York currently has at its disposal. But if for some reason the Giants don’t get off to a fast start to 2026, might there be temptation to cut corners?

If that happens, the Giants need to resist the urge. This squad is heavily reliant on Nabers’ skill set. And while Nabers participated in some drills on the first official day of practice , he needs to be paced.

Nabers' body will help determine the next steps. If Harbaugh and the coaching staff can get Nabers through the summer healthy—even if he isn't taking a full practice load—the Giants should be able to roll into the 2026 season with renewed optimism, so long as there are no multiday setbacks.

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