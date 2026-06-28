Isaiah Likely Is Ready to Emerge as the Giants' Most Versatile Weapon

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh brought a few of his former Baltimore Ravens players over with him this offseason, tight end Isaiah Likely being the most notable of the bunch.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Likely, our sixth most indispensable Giants player, is set to step into a bigger role for the first time in his career after spending four years behind Mark Andrews and topping out at 60% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in 2024.

Likely is a versatile pass catcher. In 63 games played (26 starts), he has caught 135-of-194 pass targets for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Where he has particularly excelled over his career is in the red zone. Since entering the league in 2022 as a fourth-round pick, he’s caught 22-of-37 passes for 149 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old is now projected to play a much bigger role in the Giants' offense, in tandem with fellow tight end Theo Johnson, especially if the Giants lean more into 12-personnel, as is anticipated.

While Likely is technically a tight end, he is not a traditional in-line product , having spent just 27.7% of his career snaps in-line.

He has shown himself to be a capable and willing blocker, earning run-blocking grades of at least 64 from PFF in all but one of his four seasons (2023, when he posted a 51.9 run-blocking grade).

In the pass blocking department, Likely has only performed that task 49 times in his career; the tight end better suited as a big slot receiver, a role he’s held on 59.2% of his career snaps, in the passing game.

Likely’s size and physicality make him a mismatch against most safeties and linebackers in coverage, something that shows up in his yards after catch (YAC), the tight end having averaged 4.5 yards after the catch per reception in 2025.

With the Giants having made an effort to get bigger and more physical on offense, Likely fits that mold. His 60.9% career contested catch rate —66.7% last year— is better than any of the Giants’ 2025 receiving options who logged a minimum of 25 pass targets .

It might be unrealistic to expect an immediate jump into the 1,000-yard range for the 26-year-old tight end, but it’s realistic that he sees a 100% increase in his 2025 pass targets (34), which puts him in a position to top his season-high 603 receiving yards set in 2024.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.