What We Know About Giants' Extensive Injury List from Week 2 Loss to Rams

The New York Giants not only suffered a humbling 28-6 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi on Monday Night Football, but they also may be without the services of several key players for Week 3 and beyond.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, linebacker Brian Burns, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and rookie defender Arvell Reese all spent time with New York’s training staff during this prime time matchup. With the short-handed Giants unable to find an answer for the Rams’ potent, three-phase attack, the club dropped to 1-1 on the season.

With a Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (0-2) fast approaching, here is a look at some of the notable injuries which are sure to catch the watchful eye of Giants Nation in the coming week.

QB Jaxson Dart

With 11:28 remaining in the first quarter facing a 3rd-and-8 from the Rams' 43, Dart attempted a deep shot to tight end Theo Johnson to the left. Unfortunately, the Giants’ starter landed awkwardly on his left leg. Though he walked to the medical tent, Dart was soon headed back to the locker room for further evaluation—walking with a visible limp while the cart trailed him.

Dart was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after the start of the third quarter. He did, however, rejoin the team on the sidelines for the second half while wearing a sweatsuit. In fact, the Ole Miss product reportedly wanted to return to the game, but was prevented from doing so.

Immediately following the game, ESPN reported that Dart has suffered a sprained MCL While his x-rays were negative, the 23-year-old will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. He is expected to miss some time, though a timetable for his return has yet ot be confirmed.

WR Malik Nabers

Facing an early 7-0 deficit, Giants quarterback James Winston attempted to find Nabers out of the shotgun. While trying to secure the catch against McDuffie, the Giants receiver appeared to injure his right shoulder. Nabers went to the sidelines in significant pain before heading to the medical tent for some grip tests. He then headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. Fortunately for the Giants, Nabers returned to the game midway through the second quarter.

When speaking with reporters postgame Nabers revealed that his shoulder actually popped out during this attempt to make the play. The 23-year-old “popped his shoulder back in” and was able to return to action. He is expected to get x-rays and monitor the injury in the coming days.

Malik Nabers said his shoulder popped out and he popped it back in. Will get X-rays #giants pic.twitter.com/ixBuClZTOf — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) September 22, 2026

OLB Brian Burns

Late in the fourth quarter, linebacker Brian Burns suffered what appeared to be a left ankle injury. The defensive team captain bent his ankle in the wrong direction while attempting to make a tackle. He was helped off the field by the training staff, able to put very little weight on the ankle.

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In spite of a slow start to the season, Burns remains one of the Giants’ most valuable defenders. Whether it be playing an integral role in the team’s pass rush, or assisting in run stoppage, the 28-year-old would leave a palpable void in New York’s front-seven, if absent for an extended period of time.

During his postgame media conference, Giants head coach John Harbaugh revealed that Burns had suffered a low ankle sprain. His timetable for return has yet to be determined.

LT Andrew Thomas

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas, New York’s starting left tackle, suffered a groin injury late in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman was slow to rise after attempting to complete a block, and appeared to be limping as he left the field. After being evaluated in the blue medical tent, Thomas was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Though he struggled for much of the game, Thomas’ veteran presence along the offensive line would be notably missed — should he miss any significant time. The Giants are expected to provide an update on Thomas’ status within the coming days.

ILB Arvell Reese

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates as he leaves the field following a win against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Reese did not miss significant time during this week 2 matchup, he was spotted with trainers during a brief hiatus from the field in the first quarter. Reese soon thereafter returned to the lineup and did not show signs of being hampered by his undisclosed injury. His name will be one to watch when New York begins their Week 3 practice schedule.

After a stellar performance throughout training camp and into the preseason, Reese has earned the starting spot on the weak side of Harbaugh’s defense. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder possesses a triple-threat skill set, which allows him to stop the run, drop into coverage, and rush the passer. In two games this season, he has compiled 12 total tackles.

New York entered this Week 2 matchup with its share of injury concerns. The club placed perimeter cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve with a knee injury, which kept him out of this matchup against the Rams and at least the next three games. Fellow boundary corner Deonte Banks was also inactive with a calf injury.

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