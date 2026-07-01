Jaxson Dart Ranked No. 3 Most Indispensable Giant Heading Into 2026

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6-foot-2 and 223 pounds) represents the future of the franchise, who are confident that their first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft can be their signal caller to lead them to a Super Bowl berth. This makes Dart one of the most indispensable players on the roster.

Given that the former Ole Miss athlete is a quarterback, that alone qualifies him for a place on our list of the most indispensable Giants. However, his play style also contributes to his indispensability.

As a rookie, Dart posted a 63.7% completion rate, 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. His ability to advance the ball through the air and on the ground is essential and he proved to be one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the league last season, running the ball 86 times for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

His scoring led the team, and he finished second in rushing behind Tyrone Tracy Jr., who popped up at No. 7 earlier in the series.

Not only does Dart possess the skills to be a strong dual-threat quarterback in the league, but he also has the leadership qualities that can take a football team to new heights .

“What really stands out about Jaxson is his passion for the game, leadership amongst his teammates, and ability to cross sides of the ball,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen told SI's Albert Breer .

“Like, he’s not just sitting over with the offense the entire time. You see him interacting with the defense as well. That’s a big part of the live exposure—you have a bad throw, or you have a three-and-out, and you come over to the sideline…and watch the defense. Those are all things that we’re watching and evaluating.”

The Giants were 4-8 when Dart started last year and 0-5 when he didn't, suggesting that the Giants are far better when he's on the field. As he comes into his own in the NFL, Dart can continue making an impact for the Giants.

When Dart was not on the field last season, the energy around the offense was not as strong. Dart puts the Giants in a position to win when he's on the field, making him one of the most important players on the team.

The Giants will turn to Jameis Winston if Dart is injured at any point during the 2026 campaign. While Winston provides his own brand of energy, the team is much more likely to claim victory if Dart is under center.

Dart landed at number three on our list. There are other players higher on the list who are elite, and that’s the only thing holding Dart back from being higher in our ranking.

Dart could eventually be the most indispensable member of the roster within the next couple of years. He has to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season and show that he can take the Giants to postseason relevance.

The 2026 season has all the tools to be a breakout year for Dart. It's his second season, so things should come to him faster than they did in his rookie year.

On top of that, he's learning under new head coach John Harbaugh, who had long-standing relationships with two quarterbacks that he drafted in the first round during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Flacco had a strong decade-plus as a starter under Harbaugh's guidance and eventually led Baltimore to a Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson took over in 2018, and although he did not have the same level of success that Flacco did, he still won multiple league MVP awards.

The hope is for Dart to have a bit of Flacco's winning and Jackson's individual accolades. As long as he continues to play his game, that's all New York is asking him to do.

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