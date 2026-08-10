Jaxson Dart Explains What the Giants Value Most About John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is a leader of men. He broke into the NFL as a special teams coordinator and was never an innovative offensive or defensive play-caller. But what the New York Giants head coach can do is motivate players and establish a disciplined, winning culture .

That is what excites fans most about his arrival. People acknowledge his recent big-game stumbles with the Baltimore Ravens, but they also recognize the verve he injects into a locker room. This franchise has been missing the very qualities that Harbaugh embodies.

Jaxson Dart explained what the Giants value most about the Super Bowl XLVII champion .

"The way that he carries himself just as an individual, a man, it's something you can really, really respect day in and day out," the second-year quarterback told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Brian Baldinger at training camp.

"I think the biggest thing is he's never trying to change anybody from who they are. But he's putting out his culture, his plan. It's for us to buy into. We trust him because of how great of a coach he is."

"We trust him because of how great of a coach he his" 🤞@Giants QB Jaxson Dart on new HC John Harbaugh@MikeGarafolo | @BaldyNFL pic.twitter.com/q0PBJCRdUE — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 2, 2026

How Much Change Can Harbaugh Implement?

How Harbaugh connects with Dart and the other young members of this squad will be vital. Fortunately, it sounds like he is doing quite well in that regard. A firm hand is necessary from time to time, however.

Harbaugh sent a strong message to his 23-year-old signal-caller when he personally assessed Dart a 15-yard taunting penalty for throwing the ball at cornerback Greg Newsome II after scoring a touchdown at practice. Such indiscretions have consequences in an actual NFL game, so hopefully Dart learned his lesson.

John Harbaugh is a players' coach who preaches accountability, a combination that is effective yet all too rare. With his endless passion and impressive credentials, he will ideally command respect from the entire roster and staff. That is the first step.

The Giants must be a cohesive unit. There may be days when players resent their head coach for grueling summer practices, but if everyone stays on the same page from a football perspective, then positive results should follow.

New York's place in the standings will ultimately define Harbaugh's time in the Meadowlands. No amount of flattery will change that. However, it is the very traits that Jaxson Dart and others have highlighted that can help the Giants succeed moving forward.

Harbaugh will continue to instill his philosophies as the opening kickoff quickly approaches.

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