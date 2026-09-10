Giants QB Jaxson Dart Is Playing All the Angles as He Eyes Big Leap in Year 2

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart plans to play all the angles in this coming season.

Dart, set to begin his sophomore NFL campaign, has been working to build on last year's modest success while also learning to work more under center, which has taken some getting used to.

One thing in particular Dart is trying to get a better feel for is working different angles when he throws the ball.

Doing so should allow him to make some of those off-balance throws that he occasionally has to make.

Last season, Dart, according to Pro Football Focus , had 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Per TruMedia via the Locked On Giants podcast , Dart’s completion percentage on passes thrown to different parts of the field ranged from a season-best 78.5% on balls thrown between the right numbers to the right hash to a season-worst 11.1% on balls thrown to the left sideline.

“I think that's a skill that you're kind of seeing this game kind of go into a little bit, with quarterbacks being able to throw off-platform,” said Dart, who, in addition to football, was a baseball player for much of his life and understands the notion behind sometimes having to make off-balance throws.

Dart is Leaning on His Past to Help Him with His Future

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on after joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart said his experience playing baseball has helped him become comfortable and accurate with off-balance throws. And the more comfortable he becomes, the more he’ll improve his 63.7% career completion rate.

Dart can also help improve his completion percentage by getting the ball out of his hand a lot faster.

Last year, 39.1% of his overall pressures were self-inflicted, that percentage ranking first among 42 quarterbacks who faced pressures on at least 40 dropbacks.

“I think the biggest thing is you’ve got to be really consistent in the easy things as well, the completions that you got to have, the in-rhythm throws,” he said.

“I think those are the ones that you really try to excel at, and then, off-platform, different arm angle stuff is just a strength when you’ve got to go out there and just make a play.”

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