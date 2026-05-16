NY Giants Coach John Harbaugh Uses Personal Experiences to Inspire Graduates

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared anecdotes and wisdom from his 63 years of life with graduating students at Miami University in Ohio, where he not only graduated in 1984 with a degree in political science but also played defensive back for the RedHawks.

The main theme throughout his 17-minute keynote address to the Class of 2026 was about resiliency, and that if one chooses to be tough, they can withstand just about anything life throws at them.

“You need to understand this: Toughness is a talent. Toughness is a decision,” he said.

Erasing the Stench of Defeat

Past iterations of the Giants' rosters might have taken note of that. Although those teams have professed to be tough, they have all too often crumbled under the weight of adversity.

One recent example came last year, when they suffered a brutal, historical Week 7 fourth-quarter collapse against the Denver Broncos, watching their 26-8 evaporate with less than six minutes left, the outcome a 33-32 loss that left Big Blue clearly deflated.

Harbaugh, who over his 18-year head coaching career has built tough, resilient teams that have withstood whatever life threw at them.

The proof that his approach works clearly lies in his resume. He has a 180-113 record, an impressive .614 winning percentage, and he delivered one Super Bowl championship team in 2012.

A Raw Admission Has Strengthened His Resolve

Jan 4, 2026: John Harbaugh (right) prior to the 2025 regular season finale against the Steelers in what would be his final game as the Baltimore Ravens head coach. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been all roses and sunshine for Harbaugh. In 18 years as a head coach, he’s only had two seasons where his teams have finished at .500 (2013 and 2016) and three losing seasons (2015, 2021, and 2025).

Harbaugh, who, despite his impressive coaching record, was fired by the Ravens after they failed to reach the playoffs last year, thus creating his own personal adversity from which he will look to overcome with his new club.

“You'll learn from experience that life is best lived going forward, but it's best understood looking back. Definitely, things aren't always gonna go the way you plan,” he said.

“Sometimes the victories are just gonna be raining down on top of you. Your cup's gonna be overflowing.

“There're gonna be tough times. They're gonna show up too. You might get a call with some bad news, maybe about your job. They'll tell you they don't want you anymore. Time to move on.”

Setting the Tone for Giants OTAs and the Season Ahead

When life throws an obstacle into one’s path, Harbaugh said that’s where being tough and resilient can help weather the storm.

“If you decide that you're willing to make the choice to be tough, to know that the doubters, the discouragers, the detractors have no power over you,” he said. “When you make that choice, you cannot be defeated.”

It’s a message Harbaugh will undoubtedly look to drive home with his players, who this week move to Phase 3 of the offseason program, the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) part, where the offense and defense will fully integrate.

For a locker room looking to escape the basement of the NFC East, Harbaugh's message and lessons in mental toughness figure to be integral over the next few weeks and beyond.

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