Live Updates: New York Giants OTA #3 Practice and Media Sessions

The New York Giants begin their third OTA practice on Thursday, but it will be the first open to external media. The two-hour practice will then be followed by briefings from head coach John Harbaugh and select players.

The Gians have been working to install their various packages on offense and defense, a process that will continue through to the end of spring. The practice, which is non-contact, will only tell us so much, but there are a few potential takeaways that can be gleaned from the workouts, including:

Injured Players: We all know about receivers Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (core muscle), and running back Cam Skattebo (ankle), none of whom are expected to practice. But who else from among the roster will be held out due to ongoing rehab from an injury and/or surgery?

Preliminary Depth Charts: Depth charts remain fluid, but the practices can offer a glimpse into how the depth might be taking shape.

For example, who is at the second cornerback spot? How is the defensive line depth shaping up? Granted, all that could change between now and the start of the season, but this practice will provide a baseline.

Competitions: A good way to gauge what competitions truly exist is by the number of reps guys get at any given position.

For instance, if the reps are split fairly evenly among multiple players at a specific position, that’s usually a good indication that a competition is underway.

Jaxson Dart: A lot of eyes are going to be on how the second-year quarterback is throwing the ball and to whom in this new offense.

Over time, Dart will build up chemistry with his receivers, but that process should be interesting to watch play out.

The practice, remember, is non-contact, so there will only be so much one can gauge. Still, it’s the closest thing to real football that we’ve had in a while, so it will make for a nice way to gauge how the team is coming along.

Be sure to follow along with our live blog, which will chronicle the notables from practice (as allowed by the Giants' public relations) and quotes from the media sessions after the practice.

Then be sure to visit New York Giants On SI throughout the rest of the day and into the evening for all the latest recaps and analysis from the practice.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.