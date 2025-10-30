Jaxson Dart, NY Giants Seek More Home Cooking (Big Blue Breakdown Live Podcast)
There's no denying that many things have gone awry for the New York Giants this season; however, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is not one of them.
In fact, the team is 2-0 at home since he was inserted into the starting lineup. How long can he keep that unblemished record intact?
He and the Giants (2-6) get a chance to make it three wins in a row at MetLife Stadium when the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers (5-3) come to town this weekend.
Of course, this game also comes on the heels of the team losing two straight on the road.
"I feel like I've had a lot of adversity just in my career. So, I've had to make strides when things didn't really look the brightest in moments," Dart said.
"For me, losing hurts. It crushes us just because of the work that you put in and the expense that you put out there on the field. That's just kind of how I've played the game. I give it everything that I have, so it definitely sucks when some things don't go your way.
"But I'm also very optimistic and I see a bright future here. I just know that it's going to take each rep, each game, and you've got to be able to just take advantage of those moments."
Dart will have to navigate his way through the rest of the season without fellow rookie spark plug Cam Skattebo, who required surgery for the dislocated ankle he suffered last Sunday in Philadelphia. The running back had taken on the bulk of the work in the backfield this season.
"I mean, other guys just kind of have to pick it up; that's just the name of it," Dart said.
"It'll be a little different without him out there just yelling and whatnot, but we’ve got some good guys in the building to kind of pick up."
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. understands what needs to be done after stepping up as a rookie when starting running back Devin Singletary got hurt a third of the way through last season.
“I want everyone to understand that when I hit that field, my energy, my passion, the way I handle myself, and just the way I approach the game, I want it to be felt," Tracy said.
"Whether you're here at the game or watching it on TV, I want you to feel No. 29 on the field.”
We discussed all this and more with the fans during the most recent episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, the video of which is above. You can also listen to the audio on any podcast app.
