Giants Country

Jaxson Dart, NY Giants Seek More Home Cooking (Big Blue Breakdown Live Podcast)

Rookie quarterback targets the 49ers after leading Big Blue to a 2-0 mark over his first two home starts.

Paul Dottino

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no denying that many things have gone awry for the New York Giants this season; however, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is not one of them. 

In fact, the team is 2-0 at home since he was inserted into the starting lineup. How long can he keep that unblemished record intact?

He and the Giants (2-6) get a chance to make it three wins in a row at MetLife Stadium when the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers (5-3) come to town this weekend. 

Of course, this game also comes on the heels of the team losing two straight on the road.

"I feel like I've had a lot of adversity just in my career. So, I've had to make strides when things didn't really look the brightest in moments," Dart said. 

"For me, losing hurts. It crushes us just because of the work that you put in and the expense that you put out there on the field. That's just kind of how I've played the game. I give it everything that I have, so it definitely sucks when some things don't go your way.

"But I'm also very optimistic and I see a bright future here. I just know that it's going to take each rep, each game, and you've got to be able to just take advantage of those moments."

Dart will have to navigate his way through the rest of the season without fellow rookie spark plug Cam Skattebo, who required surgery for the dislocated ankle he suffered last Sunday in Philadelphia. The running back had taken on the bulk of the work in the backfield this season.

"I mean, other guys just kind of have to pick it up; that's just the name of it," Dart said. 

"It'll be a little different without him out there just yelling and whatnot, but we’ve got some good guys in the building to kind of pick up."

Tyrone Tracy, Jr. understands what needs to be done after stepping up as a rookie when starting running back Devin Singletary got hurt a third of the way through last season.

“I want everyone to understand that when I hit that field, my energy, my passion, the way I handle myself, and just the way I approach the game, I want it to be felt," Tracy said. 

"Whether you're here at the game or watching it on TV, I want you to feel No. 29 on the field.”

We discussed all this and more with the fans during the most recent episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, the video of which is above. You can also listen to the audio on any podcast app. 

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

Get OnSI’s Free New York Giants Newsletter. dark. SIGN UP. NYGOSI Newsletter Link

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

Home/Podcast