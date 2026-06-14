Giants Rookie Malachi Fields Could Be Forced Into the Spotlight Sooner Than Expected

The New York Giants had to make another round of sweeping offseason roster changes as they learned from their problems during the latest 4-13 season and ushered in the start of the John Harbaugh era.

Among the team’s most altered units was the wide receiver corps, which mostly disappointed throughout the 2025 campaign and needed some new weapons to help incoming second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart and the passing attack.

The Giants made a big draft weekend splash to recruit Malachi Fields to their pack of pass catchers, jolting up into the top half of the third round via a trade with the Cleveland Browns to select the Notre Dame product with the 74th overall pick.

Fields, a tall and athletic receiver who spent five seasons at the college level (four with Virginia before transferring to the Fighting Irish program), was an intriguing prospect the Giants knew they had to pursue once an opportunity to move up the draft board fell in their lap.

The Giants are coming into a season where their new head coach wants the offense to be more explosive, with more playmaking, and to really challenge opposing defenses to put a ceiling on their capabilities.

Fields, who led his school in deep receiving production last fall, fits the bill of a solid vertical option with the size and strength to win contested matchups in big spots.

Despite being a Day 2 pick, there aren’t many people around the organization expecting Fields to be a developmental piece in the Giants’ arsenal during his rookie season. The potential promise of the 22-year-old could be getting ratcheted up a notch as the franchise has suddenly been dealing with serious injury concerns within its receiver room.

If the Giants walk into training camp and the 2026 season without some of their main perimeter pieces, it could mean they turn to their highly sought-after rookie to step into the spotlight early and see how he performs against professional competition on defense.

MALACHI FIELDS, WR

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 222 lbs.

Exp: R

School: Notre Dame

How Acquired: D3-'26

2025 in Review

In his lone season with the Fighting Irish, Malachi Fields had arguably the best receiving campaign of his five-year window at the college level. He finished second on the team with 36 receptions for 630 yards (17.5 average) and five touchdowns and marked the third straight season with that many red-zone scores.

Fields played most of his 309 passing snaps as the X-receiver and was both reliable and impactful when the football came in his direction. He only dropped one target year-long and often turned them upfield for additional yardage with 192 yards after the catch.

The Charlottesville native became one of the most trusted weapons in Notre Dame’s aerial attack, logging three targets in 10 games and more than six targets in another six of those same contests.

He recorded a season-high 11 targets in Week 3 against Texas A&M and hauled in his best seven receptions on nine targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12 against Pittsburgh, which marked his only game with multiple endzone scores.

Fields showed he could run a versatile route tree and stretch the field with some of the best prospects in his class. Fields hit career-highs in yards per route run (2.20), average distance of target (16.4 yards), and a 47.8% contested catch rate that led the team.

Contract/Cap Info

Malachi Fields signed a four-year deal worth up to $7,191,510 after being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. In terms of his debut season, he is set to make $885,000 in base salary, a $422,547 prorated signing bonus, and carry a total cap hit of $1,307,547.

Fields will also receive up to $1,690,188 in guaranteed money over the life of his contract. There isn’t a reason to believe he won’t make the 53-man roster, but he would carry a dead money charge of $422,547 to fulfill his signing bonus and give the Giants back $885,000 in cap savings if released.

2026 Preview

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s obvious that the Giants’ health at wide receiver has been one of the glaring subjects surrounding the team as they’ve gone through OTA’s and minicamp.

The most important name in the mix–No. 1 option Malik Nabers–has a big question mark looming over his head after his ACL tear in 2025 and a subsequent offseason procedure to further clean up his knee that could push back his timetable to return to full action in the upcoming season.

The Giants’ brass has expressed optimism that Nabers is continuing to head in the right direction with his rehab and could still return by Week 1 of the 2026 campaign. An absence would surely leave a huge gap in the weapons available to Jaxson Dart, and that doesn’t count other ailments to guys like Darius Slayton, Gunner Olszewski and Beaux Collins.

While the Giants just brought in three additional veteran receivers to help plug in the depth chart, it’s just as uncertain what type of roles, if any, they’ll have if they manage to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Fields’ future should at least be a little more secure in that regard.

The Giants appear to love what Fields could bring to their aerial attack with his size and strength at the point of the catch. They believe he has what it takes to affect their vertical game and bolster key stats that weren’t as sharp from their incumbent receivers last season.

What remains to be seen is how big a role Fields might assume if he is jolted towards the top of the receiving order in his NFL debut. Should certain players remain sidelined while impressing in training camp with their athleticism, there could be a world in which Fields is working as the first X-receiver, testing the defense with his vertical abilities.

Fields will definitely have a chance to become one of the Giants' go-to threats near the end zone as well. New York was 27th in red zone scoring percentage last season and fell victim to more than a few major drops that could have turned into crucial scores in some of their games had the ball been secured.

The Notre Dame star’s collegiate resume is loaded with tape of him securing the ball and putting his team in position to advance the drive and ultimately score. Fields could further stake his claim on the Giants roster by becoming that guy who bucks the trend and powers them into higher scoring affairs with the elite opposing offenses on their slate.

More importantly, he can extend their streak of hitting on a good portion of their wide receiver draft picks and show the rest of the league he should have been taken earlier than he did, with the prime opportunity that is taking shape right before him.

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