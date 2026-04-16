New Mock Draft Places Potential Jaxson Dart Protector for NY Giants at No. 5

Last season, in the most New York Giants way possible, the team's lauded defensive line underachieved, while the suspect offensive line reached heights not seen in roughly a decade. The timing could not have been better, as rookie Jaxson Dart began his hopefully long and prosperous tenure as Big Blue's starting quarterback.

Now, the Giants face a pressing question. Do they trust the unit to stay solid, or do they try to elevate it even further at the NFL Draft? Todd McShay has gathered intel that leads him to believe New York could emphasize the O-Line in the first round.

The longtime draft analyst projects the Giants to grab Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa with the fifth overall selection in his latest mock draft .

"I went back and forth between Mauigoa and LB Sonny Styles," McShay said. "John Harbaugh has a rich history of elite linebackers anchoring his defenses dating back to the Ray Lewis days, but with a young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, improving the offensive line has to be the priority.

"I even reached out to former coaches and personnel who’ve worked with Harbaugh to get a

sense of which way he might lean, and while linebacker and safety are important, there’s a belief he would go offensive line in this scenario."

Harbaugh could have chosen other jobs. The Super Bowl XLVII champion and 2019 Coach of the Year might respect the Giants' history, but he would not have come to East Rutherford, New Jersey if he did not believe in Dart.

Harbaugh knows how to mold young QBs into winners and stars, and that process usually begins with a dependable offensive line. Therefore, it should not be hard to envision a reality in which New York picks Mauigoa.

The NY Giants have a quandary at guard

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61)talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Most fans were elated when the team re-signed right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency, but that enthusiasm waned after seeing how management has addressed the guard position.

Rather than retain Greg Van Roten, which the Giants can still do, Harbaugh reunited with former Ravens RG Daniel Faalele and brought in Lucas Patrick. Former top-10 pick Evan Neal could also complete his transition to the interior, at long last, but New York still needs a long-term answer.

Mauigoa was a three-year starter at RT for Miami, but the consensus is that he will move to guard in the NFL. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 329 pounds, the All-American offers versatility and loads of experience.

A prospect who could potentially play all over the O-Line is obviously beneficial for a developing QB. Mauigoa allowed two sacks and 10 total pressures in 826 offensive snaps during the 2025-26 campaign, per Pro Football Focus. He also committed seven penalties.

The 20-year-old American Samoan was an integral member of a Hurricanes squad that upset defending national champion Ohio State and advanced to the College Football Playoff Final. He did more than his part to ensure that Miami returned to prominence.

Perhaps Francis Mauigoa could help the Giants experience their own long-awaited resurgence. The hope would be that he can maximize Jaxson Dart's dual-skill set and create running room for the recovering Cam Skattebo and underrated Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Spending a premium draft pick on a future guard may puzzle some people, but if Todd McShay's sources are correct, then John Harbaugh may not let a so-called "non-essential position" deter him from building the strongest wall of protection possible.

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