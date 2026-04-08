John Harbaugh Updates Recovery Timelines for Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants officially kicked off their offseason program with a series of team meetings, the precursor to on-field workouts beginning in two weeks under new head coach John Harbaugh .

Key Takeaways

The Giants began their voluntary offseason program under new head coach John Harbaugh, with on-field workouts set to follow in two weeks.

Harbaugh noted that RB Cam Skattebo is ahead of WR Malik Nabers in rehab, with Nabers likely to start training camp on the PUP list while recovering from an ACL tear.

Both players are vital to supporting quarterback Jaxson Dart, particularly as the team navigates depth changes following the departure of Wan’Dale Robinson.

While most of the roster is expected to be ready for on-field work, the Giants will take a more cautious approach with two rising stars. Running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers are both recovering from season-ending surgeries and will be eased back into Matt Nagy's new offensive scheme.

Both Skattebo and Nabers were in attendance , and Harbaugh offered an update on their respective recoveries from surgery.

"Skatt is probably going to be ahead of Malik,” Harbaugh told reporters during a video call on Tuesday.

Skattebo is pushing right ahead in his quest for a return

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Skattebo, the team’s fourth-round pick last year, suffered a gruesome-looking dislocated ankle in Week 8 of last season, which required immediate hospitalization and surgery.

The determined running back has been attacking his rehab almost as hard as he attacks opposing linebackers at the second level. He tells anyone who asks that he is determined to return to the field as quickly as possible—by training camp at the latest.

He may, in fact, be ready to do some on-field work before then, according to Harbaugh.

“Skatt probably will get out there a little bit at some point in time to some degree,” he said.

“It wouldn't be fair for me to give you days or dates. Really haven't had that in-depth discussion with (head trainer) Adam (Bennett). I have a vague idea.”

Skattebo is currently projected as the second running back on the Giants’ depth chart, behind Tyrone Tracy, Jr and Devin Singletary.

The Giants are thought to be looking to add another running back or two to their group to bolster the depth for the summer.

Nabers’ estimated return date is less certain

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harbaugh, like general manager Joe Schoen in past briefings, sounded less certain about when Nabers might return. Nabers, the team’s top receiver, suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 last season.

"Malik is going to be more into training camp and closer to the season,” Harbaugh said. “That's more Malik's timeline."

Harbaugh’s words suggest that Nabers could begin summer training camp, which this year will be held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list until he is deemed able to pass a physical.

Players who cannot pass the initial training camp physical count toward the 90-man training camp roster. If they still can’t pass a physical by the start of the regular season, their status changes to “inactive.” At that point, they no longer count against roster limits.

Nabers’ recovery has been far more tedious. After a historic start as a rookie with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards, he tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 4 last season.

Nabers has been more guarded about setting a timeline for his return to the field, telling those who ask that when his body feels ready, he’ll be out there.

“It's been coming along pretty well,” Nabers told New York Giants On SI in January .

“Been doing all the right things, going in and out and doing rehab. So everything is moving well according to trainers, doctors, and staff.”

He also admitted that his knee had many issues that surgery addressed. This is why he’s been reluctant to set a return date.

“Target date is when my body feels ready to be out there, and I can continue to be who I am, and my body feels able to, you know, do the things that I was doing before,” he said .

Nabers’ absence last year badly exposed the slack of depth at the position. While Wan’Dale Robinson stepped up to take on Nabers’s workload, the Giants didn’t get much out of the rest of the receiving corps.

They have since lost Robinson in free agency, but have added veterans CalvinAustin III and Darnell Mooney to the group. They are also likely to add another receiver in the upcoming draft later this month in Pittsburgh.

Both Nabers and Skattebo are critical to the Giants' offensive success next to quarterback Jaxson Dart, so their health should be New York's top priority this offseason.