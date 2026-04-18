New Report Offers Hope Regarding Giants, Dexter Lawrence Contract Standoff

A new report by the New York Post has reignited hope of a possible resolution between the New York Giants and disgruntled defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

The two sides, who were reported to have broken off talks , are in fact still communicating in an effort to reach a resolution that will keep Lawrence in Blue for the foreseeable future.

In the report, Giants head coach John Harbaugh said the team is doing all it can to resolve this.

“We also respect Dexter fully as a person and player and want him to be happy. We are doing everything we can, as best we can, as responsibly as we can,’’ he added.

It’s unknown if Lawrence wants to reset the market at his position.

He might simply want a raise that puts him back in the top five highest paid defensive linemen, where he was at the time of signing his four-year, $90 million contract extension in May 2024.

Since then, the market has passed him by, and he now sits 11th among interior defensive linemen’s APY (average per year).

While the Giants are trying to come up with a fourth-quarter game-winning drive to resolve this dilemma, The Post also speculated that a trade is still very much on the table.

If it comes down to that, the Giants are thought to want a hefty haul for their three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, which will need to include a first-round pick this year and, depending on where the acquiring team is slated to pick, additional picks, a price that could be too rich for teams to swallow.

That is only half of the equation. As we wrote earlier today , in addition to working out the trade compensation, a new team would have to be willing to offer Lawrence a deal that makes him happy.

Based on The Post’s latest report, the Giants have yet to grant Lawrence’s agent permission to shop for a new team for his client.

The longer that remains the case, the more likely it is that the two sides are getting closer to a new agreement.

But again, from the Giants’ perspective, they appear to have a price in mind as to how high they’ll go to appease Lawrence; it’s just a matter of whether they can make it work with the former Clemson star.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.