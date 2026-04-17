A Deep Dive into The NY Giants' Dexter Lawrence Dilemma

Just when excitement over the first year of new New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh ratcheted up a few more notches ahead of the upcoming draft, a contract stalemate with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has popped up, leading to a “trade or stay” scenario that, based on reports, suggests that Lawrence might have played his last snap as a Giant.

How will this all play out? Let’s run down how this entire situation got started, the options, the finances, and the intangibles that could offer hints about what path this might take.

How did things get to this point?

Lawrence apparently developed a case of remorse after signing his four-year extension in May of 2024 and watching the market pass him by, which, to be frank, was to be expected with the increase in the annual salary cap.

In the two years since signing that deal, he’s recorded 9.5 sacks, 11th most by an interior defensive lineman in that span, according to data from PFF.

He also posted one Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, Lawerence sat back and watched Milton Williams (Patriots) and Jordan Davis (Eagles) soar to No. 2 in terms of overall APY, behind Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither Williams nor Davis has the career resume that Lawrence has, the latter owning three Pro Bowl berths and two second-team All-Pro nods.

The other factor

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) dances while running out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loss has apparently taken a toll on Lawrence. As a team leader, he’s tried to be a good soldier in the face of organizational adversity, but having been around him regularly, Lawrence’s once upbeat demeanor seemed to morph into a darker mood.

Again, understandable. When one sees teammates leave for greener pastures and have success–defensive lineman Leonard Williams, safety Julian Love, and running back Saquon Barkley all won Super Bowl rings while safety Xavier McKinney and quarterback Daniel Jones both got nice paydays after showing vast improvement in their post-Giants careers, two things might have been at play with Lawrence.

The first is that if those guys could get rich paydays that put them in the top-10 APY, then why shouldn’t he be given how he tried to hold things together?

If Lawrence thought he was this good, given the volatile revolving door that has been the Giants' coaching situation since he was drafted in 2019, perhaps he wondered if he might even be better in a different environment.

That could very well explain a New York Post report that Lawrence is unhappy with how the organization has been run over the last three years.

Where the Giants are likely coming from

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence agreed to a modified contract last year, which added up to $3 million in performance bonuses, this after he suffered the season-ending elbow injury in 2024.

Unfortunately, he aggravated the injury again in 2025 and thus only received $1 million of the $3 million (due to reaching a playtime incentive). Because of that elbow, Lawrence lost a lot of the power needed to fend off double-team blocks, let alone single-team blocks.

The result? He posted a career low in sacks (0.5) and tackles (31), despite playing in all 17 games.

Financially speaking, Lawrence had his entire 2025 base salary ($15.5 million) fully guaranteed. Had he hit all the incentives, his APY would have shot upwards just a sneeze under $27 million in what was a temporary solution to the market starting to pass him by.

From the Giants' perspective, Lawrence’s 2025 cap figure ($23.958 million) was the third highest among defensive linemen last year. Unfortunately, Lawrence didn’t play up to that level–again, that being due to the injury.

Thus, that could explain the reluctance to make Lawrence, who in his career has had five seasons in which he’s been asked to play at least 65% of the defensive snaps, one of, if not the, highest-paid players at his position.

Given the injury situation Lawrence experienced last year and the fact that he’s out of guaranteed money, he wants financial security, and the only known source of that is guaranteed money.

From the Giants' perspective, Lawrence is due to have a $26.958 million cap hit this year and a $28.958 million cap hit in 2027. In 2026, his cap figure puts him seventh among interior defensive linemen , while his 2027 cap figure moves him up to fifth among his peers.

The unknown here is what Lawrence considers to be fair value for his services.

Is a happily-ever-after ending still possible?

Lawrence’s situation reminds one of Osi Umenyiora’s when he was in the midst of a contract dispute with then-general manager Jerry Reese.

Umenyiora eventually got a modified deal before finishing his career with the Falcons.

When Umenyiora signed a one-day contract to retire as a Giant just before the 2015 season, he revealed that the contentious relationship many thought he had with Reese, who at one point he accused of lying to him in earlier contract talks , was actually on better terms .

More recently, the Cleveland Browns went through a similar situation with star pass rusher Myles Garrett after the 2024 season, only to resolve their differences on a four-year extension just weeks after Garrett aired his frustrations.

What are Dexter’s options?

Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lawrence might want off the Giants due to frustration, but that’s easier said than done.

First, he is under contract for two more years. No amount of posturing is going to change that, and no team is going to trade for Lawrence unless it reaches a financial agreement with the defensive star that it can live with. That’s step one.

Step two is that the potential acquiring team needs to be willing to give the Giants what they want in a trade for Lawrence, a package that will reportedly need to include a first-round draft pick in addition to other picks.

Unless permission has already been granted and not yet reported, Lawrence’s only options at this point are to continue negotiating with the Giants on a new deal or plan to sit out the upcoming season, in which he’d forfeit almost $20 million.

And if he were to take the latter route, unless his contract contains specific language to the contrary, the deal would toll, meaning the contract would freeze and the expiration date would be pushed back by a year.

In the end, it’s up to Lawrence to do what’s best for him, but one would hope that at some point he sits down face-to-face with head coach John Harbaugh, who has breathed new life into 1925 Giants Drive and who has said that he wants Lawrence as part of the team moving forward.

Maybe such a conversation could go a long way toward restoring Lawrence’s faith in the only organization he’s called home.

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