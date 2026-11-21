As the New York Giants (5-3-1) prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) for a Week 11 showdown at MetLife Stadium, several Big Blue scouts will be watching closely on college football’s Week 12 slate.

While several potential targets make their case for being selected in the 2027 NFL Draft, the team’s biggest needs are becoming clearer.

In addition to their most pressing need at defensive tackle, coach John Harbaugh and his staff may also want to add players who can bolster their depth charts at running back and at tight end.

Here are four players the Giants may be keeping an eye on this weekend.

Mark Fletcher, Jr., RB, Miami

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown against Clemson during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite leaving Miami’s 36-25 win over Duke last week with a right lower-body injury, Fletcher is off the Hurricanes’ injury report and is expected to play this weekend against Virginia Tech.

With just two regular-season contests remaining, the Fort Lauderdale native should be eager to showcase his talents to potential suitors.

Fletcher has compiled 537 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, while averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season. His 36 career rushing scores give him the Miami Hurricanes program record.

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Fletcher is the type of physical, downhill runner who can thrive as the lead back in offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s system. Drawing comparisons to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Fletcher could provide the Giants with the primary ball carrier they've been seeking to pair with current starter Cam Skattebo.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DT, South Carolina

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jaden Platt (85), defensive lineman Albert Regis (17), and defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (99) celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Few, if any, draft prospects define the term ‘raw potential’ better than Brownlow-Dindy. The Lakeland, FL native’s value to the Gamecocks extends far beyond his nine total tackles this season. As a result, he will be looking to showcase his talents against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

Despite spending much of his collegiate career as a rotational defensive tackle, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman has the frame to absorb opposing double teams and the initial burst to shed blocks. He also has surprising lateral agility for a player his size, making him a versatile piece along the interior defensive line.

Brownlow-Dindy, who projects best as either a 1-tech nose tackle or a 3-tech lineman at the pro level, could provide the Giants with some much-needed depth along the defensive front. Once considered a five-star recruit, he has the skills to earn a starting role, but it will take time to cultivate his untapped potential.

Marquis Gracial, DT, Missouri

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Daniel Beale (11) throws a pass as Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Marquis Gracial (33) tries to block during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given New York’s difficulty in consistently stopping the run, Gracial could be an enticing mid-to-late-round option for the Giants. In five appearances for the Tigers this season, he has logged nine total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He will look to increase those totals this weekend against Kentucky.

At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Gracial is at his best when using his strength and solid build to overpower opposing run-blockers. He plays with good leverage and has the early-snap quickness to invade opposing backfields.

Should New York bring him into the fold, Gracial has the skill set to improve their run defense immediately. Though he still needs to improve at generating pressure on the passer, the St. Louis native would satisfy Big Blue’s need for depth along the interior of the defensive line.

Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

Oct 10, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Aiden Manutai (14) breaks up a pass intended for Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Luke Reynolds (85) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Giants’ scouts are keeping a close eye on Miami’s Mark Fletcher, Jr. on Saturday, they may also want to pay attention to the Hokies’ top tight end.

Reynolds enters this matchup having compiled 585 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has the ideal blend of speed and short-area agility needed to succeed in an NFL passing offense. Reynolds can also add notable yards after the catch while giving Virginia Tech a reliable target on fourth-down conversions.

With New York’s depth at the position uncertain beyond starter Isaiah Likely, Reynolds could be a highly productive fit within offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense. A strong showing against the Hurricanes in Week 12 would go a long way toward bolstering his draft stock.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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