Three ‘Dream’ Day 1 Scenarios for the NY Giants

Fixing the New York Giants is complex and will continue next season, but with a successful NFL Draft, this team could achieve its first winning campaign since 2022-23.

The John Harbaugh hiring, Jaxson Dart's continued growth, and an arguably deeper pass-catching group have placed New York in an interesting spot.

Dexter Lawrence's trade request obviously puts the Giants in a vulnerable position, but ostensibly, there is a decent chance that both sides get back on the same page. Therefore, the draft could be where the organization slots in the final pieces of the puzzle.

Days 2 and 3 are important, but the first round is pivotal to addressing top needs. If the team selects a difference-maker with the No. 5 pick or gains additional assets by trading down, the Giants can strategically fill roster gaps and potentially leap in the NFC East standings. Their success will also depend on draft decisions made by division rivals.

With this perspective in mind, let's break down the Giants' dream scenarios on Day 1 for not just their club but also in the NFC East.

Move to No. 8: Secure Delane or Styles?

In his all-trades mock draft , Bill Barnwell suggested that New York make a deal with the New Orleans Saints to slide down three spots and collect additional draft capital. This is an idea I have also been keen on, especially given the upgrades that are needed at cornerback, linebacker, and guard.

NFL Draft analysts do not believe there is as much game-breaking talent near the top of the board as there was in last year's class, but I see several appealing options for New York in the top-10.

An All-American cornerback who thrived in press coverage could elevate the Giants' defense to great heights. LSU star Mansoor Delane recorded two interceptions, seven pass breakups, 10 stops, and a 31.3 passer rating allowed last season, per Pro Football Focus. He could be the true No. 1 corner this secondary is presently missing.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Paulson Adebo has played just 19 games combined over the last two seasons, and neither Greg Newsome II nor Deonte Banks has fulfilled their first-round draft status to date. Big Blue cannot be complacent when it comes to the secondary.

Whether it's at No. 8 or later, New York must add to its cornerback room. The 6-foot Delane arguably has the highest floor of anyone at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Many fans prefer linebacker Sonny Styles. While reinforcing run defense is important, especially if Lawrence is traded, trading down for additional picks offers flexibility, allowing the Giants to address both linebacker and other key needs through multiple selections.

Even if Styles is unavailable, New York would have the opportunity to use newly acquired assets to select another linebacker. If he remains available when the Giants are on the clock, this would likely be seen as a major accomplishment for the updated front office.

Keep Jermod McCoy Out of Dallas

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys possessed one of the fiercest offenses in the NFL, with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson punishing defenses throughout the 2025-26 campaign. And yet, the team still finished with a 7-9-1 record.

Opposing fan bases are perfectly fine with Dallas lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis, for they know that a leaky secondary will balance things out. If the Cowboys revamp their defense, then people will have a reason to truly worry. Jermod McCoy could give the cornerback group a significant boost.

Ergo, the Giants should not want him anywhere near Jerry's World. Despite missing all of last year with a torn ACL, the Tennessee standout is widely regarded as a top-two cornerback in the draft.

McCoy was excellent in coverage in 2024 and totaled four interceptions and 26 solo tackles in 13 games. Some teams may be reluctant to invest a high pick in a player who is coming off a serious knee injury, but he impressed at his Pro Day and is still only 20 years old.

McCoy is young enough that he could overcome any initial limitations and return to being an explosive ball hawk. While Mansoor Delane looks like the safest cornerback to take in the first round, this 6-foot-1 talent is brimming with promise in his own right.

Jaxson Dart does not need another obstacle to navigate. McCoy could make life much harder for the young Giants quarterback if Dallas snags him at No. 12. Fortunately, reports indicate that the Cowboys are not currently targeting him.

Block Philly’s O-Line Reload

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane (OL30) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' brand of football has long revolved around an unyielding offensive line. With Lane Johnson approaching his age-36 campaign and O-line coach Jeff Stoutland leaving the franchise after 13 years, the unit faces more doubt than it has in a while.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman can change all that by drafting an impactful lineman with the No. 23 overall pick. If Olaivavega Ioane falls to Philly, the rest of the NFC East will throw their hands in the air.

Guards are not often labeled game-changers, but the Penn State powerhouse could rejuvenate the Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts-led running game. Ioane has not allowed a sack in the last two seasons and rarely draws penalties. New York's defensive line should want no part of him.

The All-American is the consistent contributor Philadelphia needs after an offseason rife with speculation.

The Giants' pursuit of their first divisional title since the Super Bowl-winning 2011-12 campaign will be much more difficult to pull off if the Eagles reload their O-Line and stabilize the offense.