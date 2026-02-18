New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: iDL Tyreak Sapp, Florida
Tyreak Sapp, DL
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 271 lbs
- Arm Length: 32”
- Hand Size: 9 ⅝”
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Florida
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was the 23rd player from his state and the 26th defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Sapp played 1,426 defensive snaps through four seasons in Gainesville. He recorded 72 pressures and 72 STOPs in college, and had one of the highest Defensive Pro Football Focus grades in 2024; Sapp had 26 pressures and 29 STOPs in 2024. He has missed 15 tackles in college (11.5%missed tackle rate).
Strengths
- Dense frame with good thickness
- Solid first-step burst and good change of direction
- Laterally quick when working down the line of scrimmage
- Excellent eyes to see the run scheme – reacts well!
- Flashed dip/bend at half-man
- Good strength to set the edge
- Excellent overall run defender – physical
- Does well to flow with blocks against zone rushes
- Excellent reactive quickness
- Sets with a wide base and tight elbows – flashes eyes to assignment
- Very good play strength
- Solid power rush moves – stays low with solid long-arm/BR
- Good push-pull move to separate as a pass rusher
- Versatile: can align from 3-T on passing downs through the EDGE
Weaknesses
- Short with short arms
- First step is solid, but overall explosiveness is lacking for EDGE
- Size/length could pose a problem
- Played in a rotation: never exceeded 416 snaps in a season
- Miami’s Francis Mauigoa handled him
- Took a step back in 2025
Summary
Tyreak Sapp is an undersized EDGE rusher who is a fundamentally sound run defender with good overall play strength, anchor, and solid deployment of hands.
He processes rushing schemes quickly and reacts accordingly, while keeping gap integrity or finding pathways to the ball-carrier (depending on the situation). He’s reliable on the edge vs. the run.
Some NFL teams are transitioning to have bigger, more physical, EDGE rushers to execute their run assignments effectively.
Sapp fits this archetype of player: a power EDGE who lacks the ideal high-side winning traits to threaten the integrity at the top of the pocket. Sapp has flashed some dip, but it’s not consistent and his level of explosiveness doesn’t consistently threaten tackles up the arc.
Overall, Sapp is underdeveloped as a pass rusher, with some quality power rush moves, but he’ll provide more value to a roster for his ability to set the edge and be a menace to tight ends against zone and DUO schemes. He will be a good rotational player for a team in year one.
GRADE: 6.18
