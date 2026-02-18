New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: iDL Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Tyreak Sapp, DL

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 271 lbs

Arm Length: 32”

Hand Size: 9 ⅝”

Class: RS-Senior

School: Florida

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was the 23rd player from his state and the 26th defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Sapp played 1,426 defensive snaps through four seasons in Gainesville. He recorded 72 pressures and 72 STOPs in college, and had one of the highest Defensive Pro Football Focus grades in 2024; Sapp had 26 pressures and 29 STOPs in 2024. He has missed 15 tackles in college (11.5%missed tackle rate).

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge Tyreak Sapp (94) celebrates after he tackled LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Strengths

Dense frame with good thickness

Solid first-step burst and good change of direction

Laterally quick when working down the line of scrimmage

Excellent eyes to see the run scheme – reacts well!

Flashed dip/bend at half-man

Good strength to set the edge

Excellent overall run defender – physical

Does well to flow with blocks against zone rushes

Excellent reactive quickness

Sets with a wide base and tight elbows – flashes eyes to assignment

Very good play strength

Solid power rush moves – stays low with solid long-arm/BR

Good push-pull move to separate as a pass rusher

Versatile: can align from 3-T on passing downs through the EDGE

Weaknesses

Short with short arms

First step is solid, but overall explosiveness is lacking for EDGE

Size/length could pose a problem

Played in a rotation: never exceeded 416 snaps in a season

Miami’s Francis Mauigoa handled him

Took a step back in 2025

Summary

Tyreak Sapp is an undersized EDGE rusher who is a fundamentally sound run defender with good overall play strength, anchor, and solid deployment of hands.

He processes rushing schemes quickly and reacts accordingly, while keeping gap integrity or finding pathways to the ball-carrier (depending on the situation). He’s reliable on the edge vs. the run.

Some NFL teams are transitioning to have bigger, more physical, EDGE rushers to execute their run assignments effectively.

Sapp fits this archetype of player: a power EDGE who lacks the ideal high-side winning traits to threaten the integrity at the top of the pocket. Sapp has flashed some dip, but it’s not consistent and his level of explosiveness doesn’t consistently threaten tackles up the arc.

Overall, Sapp is underdeveloped as a pass rusher, with some quality power rush moves, but he’ll provide more value to a roster for his ability to set the edge and be a menace to tight ends against zone and DUO schemes. He will be a good rotational player for a team in year one.

GRADE: 6.18

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato