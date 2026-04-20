New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Anthony Hill Jr., LB

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 238 lbs

Class: Third-year Junior

School: Texas

Hands: 9 5/8

Arm Length: 32 ⅜”

40-yard-dash: 4.51s

10-yard-split: 1.58s

Vertical: 37”

Broad Jump: 125”

STATS

Anthony Hill Jr. was a five-star linebacker recruit out of Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. He would commit to Texas over Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Hill would play a significant role in all three years of his career at Texas, earning a starting job halfway through his freshman year and never relinquishing it.

In 2025, Hill would finish third on the Longhorns in tackles with 69, while also registering seven TFLs, four sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 10 games played.

2024 was a more productive year for Hill as he played all 16 games and finished with a team-high 113 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, eight sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Strengths

A ton of experience for his age with 1,975 defensive snaps played in three seasons

Will be 21 years old through his entire rookie season

Has experience lining up all throughout the second-level as well as on the edge

Great eyes to diagnose run/pass and get to his responsibility

Active eyes in coverage to identify who will come near his zone

Tremendous athlete both laterally and north-south

No hesitation to meet blockers at the point of attack

Quick to get to his spot in coverage and uses his eyes to be early to a route

Plenty of experience being used as a blitzer against both the run and pass

Weaknesses

Has had tackle technique issues in the past, 2024 was a mess that he cleaned up in 2025

Wasn’t asked to play a variety of coverages - will be asked to do more at the next level

Needs to lower his shoulder and drive more as a tackler to limit yards after contact

Block deconstruction technique will need work

Little bit of rigidity in his ability to flip his hips in coverage

Will occasionally press too much into a gap and allow cutback opportunities

Must do a better job of using his hands to shed blocks as opposed to just fight

Run-action plays have tripped him up a bit, although he’s improved here over time, there are still lapses

Blitz-heavy role inflated his production as a constant downhill attacker

Summary

Hill Jr. is one of the better inside linebacker prospects in the past few years, especially at nearly 240 pounds in an age where linebackers have gotten lighter.

There’s a rare mix with Hill, someone who just turned 21 but has already played almost 2,000 defensive snaps.

The potential is there for Hill Jr. to become an elite linebacker once he cleans up the technical issues in his game.

Will he ever become Fred Warner? Probably not since his hips aren’t nearly as fluid, but can he become a top linebacker in the league, especially as we see teams run the ball more? Absolutely.

GRADE: 6.7

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news and send your mailbag questions to us.