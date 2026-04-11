New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
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Athan Kaliakmanis
Height: 6’ 2 ½”
Weight: 216 lbs
Class: Third-year Junior
School: Rutgers
Hands: 9 ⅛”
Arm Length: 32 ⅞”
40-yard-dash: 4.92s
10-yard-split: 1.74s
Vertical: 29.5”
Broad Jump: 114”
3-Cone: 6.96s
Short Shuttle: 4.33s
STATS
Athan Kaliakmanis was a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2021 recruiting class out of Antioch Community High School in Antioch, Illinois, before committing to Minnesota.
After three seasons with the Golden Gophers, he and his brother would transfer to Rutgers for the final two years of his college career.
In 2025, Kaliakmanis would finish with 3,124 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 62.2% completion percentage.
Throughout his career, he would finish with 8,604 passing yards, 55 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 56.3% completion percentage.
Strengths
- Consistently improved year after year at both Minnesota and Rutgers
- 2025 was his biggest developmental leap, attacking vertically without putting the ball in harm’s way often
- Did a good job of getting rid of the ball vs more blitz-happy defenses
- Shows no fear throwing the ball while taking a hit
- Comfortable throwing the ball away when nothing is there as opposed to forcing something
- Very solid accuracy in the short and intermediate game
- Capable of going through reads and throwing with anticipation, especially over the intermediate middle of the field
- Shows off nice touch on intermediate throws between levels of the defense
- Upper body mechanics are solid, with a quicker throwing motion that allows him to get rid of the ball
Weaknesses
- Mechanics could use some cleaning up, specifically his footwork.
- Doesn’t have the arm talent to consistently challenge NFL defenses downfield
- Won’t be capable of making off-platform throws often
- Lifts his back toe on throws too often and leads to inaccuracy issues
- Not sure if it’s overconfidence or a lack of awareness but he tests windows above his talent level
- Rarely makes plays with his legs, whether that’s moving the pocket, extending the play, or taking off running
- Had a pressure-to-sack percentage of 29.2% - rarely improves at the next level and leads to negative situations
- Struggled mightily against Ohio State and Oregon
Summary
Kaliakmanis is a fine quarterback prospect who doesn’t do anything spectacular but is coming off of what was easily the best year of his career with the cleanest film he’s ever had.
Long-term, if he can find a situation as a backup whose sole job is to step in when needed without costing the team, that would be ideal.
The vibe on Kaliakmanis’ film is that he’s tough as nails, and despite his numbers dipping under pressure, he still has no problem with a “stand and deliver” type of approach to quarterbacking.
As a late-round quarterback or UDFA option, he can sink his teeth into a practice squad spot. Kaliakmanis visited with the NY Giants during their local Pro Day.
GRADE: 5.55
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Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage. He is also the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast, and appears in-season on the Giants Squad Show for the Locked On podcast network.Follow WNS_Brandon