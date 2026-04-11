New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

Athan Kaliakmanis

Height: 6’ 2 ½”

Weight: 216 lbs

Class: Third-year Junior

School: Rutgers

Hands: 9 ⅛”

Arm Length: 32 ⅞”

40-yard-dash: 4.92s

10-yard-split: 1.74s

Vertical: 29.5”

Broad Jump: 114”

3-Cone: 6.96s

Short Shuttle: 4.33s

STATS

Athan Kaliakmanis was a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2021 recruiting class out of Antioch Community High School in Antioch, Illinois, before committing to Minnesota.

After three seasons with the Golden Gophers, he and his brother would transfer to Rutgers for the final two years of his college career.

In 2025, Kaliakmanis would finish with 3,124 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 62.2% completion percentage.

Throughout his career, he would finish with 8,604 passing yards, 55 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 56.3% completion percentage.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Strengths

Consistently improved year after year at both Minnesota and Rutgers

2025 was his biggest developmental leap, attacking vertically without putting the ball in harm’s way often

Did a good job of getting rid of the ball vs more blitz-happy defenses

Shows no fear throwing the ball while taking a hit

Comfortable throwing the ball away when nothing is there as opposed to forcing something

Very solid accuracy in the short and intermediate game

Capable of going through reads and throwing with anticipation, especially over the intermediate middle of the field

Shows off nice touch on intermediate throws between levels of the defense

Upper body mechanics are solid, with a quicker throwing motion that allows him to get rid of the ball

Weaknesses

Mechanics could use some cleaning up, specifically his footwork.

Doesn’t have the arm talent to consistently challenge NFL defenses downfield

Won’t be capable of making off-platform throws often

Lifts his back toe on throws too often and leads to inaccuracy issues

Not sure if it’s overconfidence or a lack of awareness but he tests windows above his talent level

Rarely makes plays with his legs, whether that’s moving the pocket, extending the play, or taking off running

Had a pressure-to-sack percentage of 29.2% - rarely improves at the next level and leads to negative situations

Struggled mightily against Ohio State and Oregon

Summary

Kaliakmanis is a fine quarterback prospect who doesn’t do anything spectacular but is coming off of what was easily the best year of his career with the cleanest film he’s ever had.

Long-term, if he can find a situation as a backup whose sole job is to step in when needed without costing the team, that would be ideal.

The vibe on Kaliakmanis’ film is that he’s tough as nails, and despite his numbers dipping under pressure, he still has no problem with a “stand and deliver” type of approach to quarterbacking.

As a late-round quarterback or UDFA option, he can sink his teeth into a practice squad spot. Kaliakmanis visited with the NY Giants during their local Pro Day.

GRADE: 5.55

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato