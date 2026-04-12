New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
In this story:
LB Jacob Rodriguez
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 231 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Texas Tech
- Hands: 9 ¼”
- Arm length: 30 ⅞”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.57s
- 10-yard-split: 1.60
- Vertical Jump: 38 ½”
- Broad Jump: 10’1”
- 3-Cone Drill: 6.90s
- Short-Shuttle: 4.19s
- STATS
A former three star prospect out of Wichita Falls Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was the 58th recruit from his state and the 26th athlete during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Rodriguez was a quarterback in high school and made the transition to linebacker as a walk-on at Texas Tech, after initially playing one season at Virginia. He surrendered his scholarship at Virginia to transition to linebacker – a bet that paid off.
Rodriguez was a tackling machine at Texas Tech. He recorded an astounding 70 STOPs in 2025, which ranked second in the FBS. He missed 13.9% of his 2025 tackles and finished his career with a 15.1% missed tackle rate, while never committing a penalty in college.
Rodriguez had 39 pressures through his four years, 22 of which came in 2024. He had some of the best defense, run defense, and coverage grades of any linebacker in college football (Pro Football Focus).
He was a 2025 All-American that earned the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Award, the Butkus Award, and he was the Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient.
Strengths
- Good athlete with excellent short-area quickness and change of direction
- Very good range to play sideline-to-sideline
- Fluid mover with an athletic build that possess sufficient play strength
- High IQ – instincts – player
- Elite communicator and field general
- Quickly diagnoses with very good angles of attack
- Perceives and attacks – anticipation + explosiveness = excellent play strength
- Good take-on ability
- Good leverage + positioning to avoid clean contact from COMBO/climb
- Scrapes square to target and attacks with excellent timing/discernment
- Never stagnant – always active
- Physical tackler with good pop on contact
- Fluid transitions in coverage – upside here!
- Sufficient man coverage defender
- Quick trigger downhill on routes underneath in zone coverage
- Led the FBS with seven forced fumbles in 2025
- Two time team captain – leader
- Elite competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Underwhelming size
- 21st percentile weight and 11th percentile arm length
- Length issue is evident – limited tackle radius
- Had some bad coverage busts in 2025
- Lacks overwhelming play strength
- Not a ton of special teams experience
- Right foot injuries in his past (Lisfranc sprain/bone bruise in right foot, 2023)
Summary
Jacob Rodriguez is a high-IQ, football-obsessed linebacker with strong overall athleticism and a natural instinct for tracking the ball carrier—traits that stood out among the best in college football during the 2025 season.
He’s slippery for offensive linemen to square up at the second level and shows a refined feel for timing and angles when attacking ball carriers. He’s an excellent run defender in the box, and outside the numbers.
Rodriguez hauled in four interceptions in 2025 and proved to be a difference-maker in coverage, despite some occasional busts. His play strength isn’t elite but is more than sufficient, and while his tackling radius is not ideal, he profiles as a long-term three-down NFL starter. He is going to be a fan-favorite for the team that selects him.
GRADE: 6.64
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato