New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB Jacob Rodriguez

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 231 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Texas Tech

Hands: 9 ¼”

Arm length: 30 ⅞”

40-yard-dash: 4.57s

10-yard-split: 1.60

Vertical Jump: 38 ½”

Broad Jump: 10’1”

3-Cone Drill: 6.90s

Short-Shuttle: 4.19s

STATS

A former three star prospect out of Wichita Falls Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was the 58th recruit from his state and the 26th athlete during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Rodriguez was a quarterback in high school and made the transition to linebacker as a walk-on at Texas Tech, after initially playing one season at Virginia. He surrendered his scholarship at Virginia to transition to linebacker – a bet that paid off.

Rodriguez was a tackling machine at Texas Tech. He recorded an astounding 70 STOPs in 2025, which ranked second in the FBS. He missed 13.9% of his 2025 tackles and finished his career with a 15.1% missed tackle rate, while never committing a penalty in college.

Rodriguez had 39 pressures through his four years, 22 of which came in 2024. He had some of the best defense, run defense, and coverage grades of any linebacker in college football (Pro Football Focus).

He was a 2025 All-American that earned the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lombardi Award, the Butkus Award, and he was the Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Strengths

Good athlete with excellent short-area quickness and change of direction

Very good range to play sideline-to-sideline

Fluid mover with an athletic build that possess sufficient play strength

High IQ – instincts – player

Elite communicator and field general

Quickly diagnoses with very good angles of attack

Perceives and attacks – anticipation + explosiveness = excellent play strength

Good take-on ability

Good leverage + positioning to avoid clean contact from COMBO/climb

Scrapes square to target and attacks with excellent timing/discernment

Never stagnant – always active

Physical tackler with good pop on contact

Fluid transitions in coverage – upside here!

Sufficient man coverage defender

Quick trigger downhill on routes underneath in zone coverage

Led the FBS with seven forced fumbles in 2025

Two time team captain – leader

Elite competitive toughness

Weaknesses

Underwhelming size

21st percentile weight and 11th percentile arm length

Length issue is evident – limited tackle radius

Had some bad coverage busts in 2025

Lacks overwhelming play strength

Not a ton of special teams experience

Right foot injuries in his past (Lisfranc sprain/bone bruise in right foot, 2023)

Summary

Jacob Rodriguez is a high-IQ, football-obsessed linebacker with strong overall athleticism and a natural instinct for tracking the ball carrier—traits that stood out among the best in college football during the 2025 season.

He’s slippery for offensive linemen to square up at the second level and shows a refined feel for timing and angles when attacking ball carriers. He’s an excellent run defender in the box, and outside the numbers.

Rodriguez hauled in four interceptions in 2025 and proved to be a difference-maker in coverage, despite some occasional busts. His play strength isn’t elite but is more than sufficient, and while his tackling radius is not ideal, he profiles as a long-term three-down NFL starter. He is going to be a fan-favorite for the team that selects him.

GRADE: 6.64

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato