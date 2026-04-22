New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: S VJ Payne, Kansas State
In this story:
VJ Payne, S
Height: 6’3 ¼”
Weight: 206 lbs.
Class: Fourth-year Senior
School: Kansas State
Hands: 9 ½”
Arm Length: 33 ¾”
40-yard-dash: 4.4s
10-yard-split: 1.52s
STATS
VJ Payne was a three-star safety out of powerhouse Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, before enrolling at Kansas State under Joe Klanderman. Payne chose the Wildcats over Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.
Payne quickly made an impact at Kansas State, carving out a rotational role as a true freshman that would turn into a starting role late in the year - he would never look back.
In 2025, he would finish third on the team in total tackles with 59, while also having three TFLs that would be the second-most amongst a defensive back.
Strengths
- Possesses elite size - 96th percentile height and arm length
- Spent significant time playing deep safety, box safety, and in the nickel throughout his college career
- Plays with disciplined eyes in zone, rarely taking himself out of position
- Has no problem with lining up a pass-catcher and lowering the shoulder
- Knows how to use his length when disrupting receivers at the catch point
- Is a pest in coverage, constantly nudging and bumping to throw off rhythm and timing
- Takes efficient routes to the ball in the air
- His speed, paired with eyes, give him the ability to be effective covering the deep parts of the field
- Hips are fluid enough to stick with most tight ends in man coverage
Weaknesses
- Would assume with how long his arms are, he would be better at fighting through blockers
- Seems a bit passive as a tackler. Not the “afraid of contact” kind of passive but the “I don’t want to mess up” kind of passive that becomes a liability there
- Not very fluid as an open-field tackler, assuming because it’s difficult for someone as “limby” as him to break down quickly
- Bigger blockers will eliminate him from the play
- Might need to add some mass to be a more consistent force as a tackler and block shedder
Summary
VJ Payne has elite size and is a plus athlete that doesn’t run as fast as his 4.4 speed suggests in-game, but in coverage, his eyes and length give him that effect.
He should project to be a deep safety from day one in just about any defense, capable of playing single-high or two-high.
In the NFL, operating near the line of scrimmage is more of an issue until he attacks the run more aggressively.
GRADE: 6.0
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Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage. He is also the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast, and appears in-season on the Giants Squad Show for the Locked On podcast network.Follow WNS_Brandon