Giants Add Another Former Ravens Assistant Coach to Defensive Staff

The New York Giants have added yet another member of head coach John Harbaugh’s staff from Baltimore to his growing Giants staff.

Matt Robinson, who was the Ravens' outside linebackers coach, will join the Giants staff as their assistant defensive line coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports .

Robinson is a five-year NFL coaching veteran who joined Harbaugh’s Ravens staff in 2021.

He starred for the University of Maryland as a defensive end/outside linebacker, where he appeared in 39 games over five seasons (2010-14) for the Terrapins, posting 198 tackles (127 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, 1 interception, 13 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Robinson went undrafted after his college career ended, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015, only to suffer a hamstring injury during training camp that put the kibosh on his NFL aspirations.

Robinson spent two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Connecticut and then spent the 2019-2020 season with Maryland, his alma mater, as a defensive quality control coach.

In his first season on Harbaugh’s Ravens staff, Robinson served as a defensive coaching fellow, working with the outside linebackers.

In 2022, he worked with the defensive backs, and in 2023, he was a defensive quality control coach, focusing on the team’s defensive front.

In 2024, Robinson was part of a Ravens defnsive coaching staff that shaped a unit that allowed the NFL's fewest rush yards per game (80.1), yards per rush (3.6) and opponent rushing first downs (69), while also ranking No. 2 in both sacks (54) and QB hits (115).

Robinson attended Atholton (Columbia, MD) HS, where he played wide receiver and linebacker. He earned Baltimore Sun first-team All-Met honors as a receiver, Washington Postf irst-team All-Met honors as a linebacker and Consensus All-State selection in Maryland in 2009.

Former Giants Special Teams Coordinator in Line for New Role

Former New York Giants Special Teams Coordinator Michael Ghobrial | Patricia Traina | New York Giants On SI

Former Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is reportedly a favorite to join the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff , led by new head coach Mike LaFleur.

Ghobrial and LAFleur were previously on the Jets coaching staff together during the 2021 and 2022 seasons under then-head coach Robert Saleh.

Giants Assistant Coaching Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Running Backs Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator Matt Pees Assistant Linebackers Adam Schrack Running Backs Quality Control Brendan Clark Defensive Backs Quality Control Noah Riley Football Analyst Megan Rosburg Assistant to the Head Coach Donald D’Alesio Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chad Hall Receivers Grant Newsome Assistant Offensive Line Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator Matt Robinson Assistant Defensive Line

