Giants Andrew Thomas Reportedly Snubbed for Year-end Award Nomination

The snubs just keep on coming for members of the New York Giants extended family.

After former defensive Giants coordinator Bill Belichick and retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning were both reportedly snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting committee, now comes a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was not among the nominees for the inaugural "Protector of the Year" award.

The nominees, per Fowler, are as follows:

Broncos OT Garett Bolles

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey

Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz

Bears OG Joe Thuney

Lions OT Penei Sewell

Thomas, according to Pro Football Focus, finished with the fifth-best pass-blocking grade last year (87.2), ranking behind Bolles (first) and Thuney (fourth) in the listing.

Thomas was charged with allowing 13 total pressures in his 448 pass-blocking snaps, tying him for the ninth fewest pressures allowed among 146 offensive linemen who played a minimum of 400 pass block snaps. That total is lower than Bolles' (19) and Thuney's (14).

So why didn’t Thomas make the cut? The only logical reason could be that he played in the fewest number of snaps among the six offensive linemen who were nominated.

That’s because Thomas didn’t return to the lineup until Week 3 of the 2025 season, playing just a half in his first game back from a season-ending foot injury.

Thomas also missed the last two games of the 2025 season with a hamstring strain, thus allowing for an argument that his opportunities weren’t on par, quantity-wise, with those who were nominated.

Despite not being nominated, Thomas still had a stellar year for the Giants, whose offensive line as a whole was a bright spot.

The 27-year old left tackle was the Giants’ highest graded starting offensive lineman (87.2) in pass blocking, his 13 pressures the lowest of the team’s five starters (right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, right guard Greg Van Roten, center John Michael Schmitz, and left guard Jon Runyan), Thomas giving up just one sack, tying him with Schmitz for fewest allowed by the starters.

In the run-blocking game, Thomas also took home the highest marks of the starters, notching an 84.6 grade from PFF.

Thomas’s overall 90.3 grade was not only the highest of the Giants’ starters and the highest overall grade on the offensive side of the ball, but the mark also ranked fifth league-wide .

