Giants Looking at Former NFL Head Coach for Quarterbacks Coach Role

The New York Giants have filled just about every main assistant coaching spot on their staff with one key exception: quarterbacks coach.

And this final key opening could likely be filled by the end of the week.

Already, it’s been reported that new head coach John Harbaugh has interviewed Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo for the role of guiding franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart to the next level in his career.

Now comes word from the NFL Network that Harbaugh intends to speak with former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan for the role .

Callahan is a former college quarterback who played at UCLA from 2002 to 2005.

His NFL coaching career has seen him remain on the offensive side of the ball, beginning with a stint in Denver as a general coaching assistant before working his way up to an offensive assistant, where he was part of a staff that worked with future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Callahan became the Lions' quarterbacks coach in 2016, a role he held for two seasons. Callahan helped then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throw for 53 touchdowns to 20 interceptions, Stafford finishing fourth in passing touchdowns (29) and third in passing yards (4,446) in 2017.

As the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2018, Callahan also helped coach Derek Carr throw for 4,049 passing yards, Carr’s fourth-best mark of his career. Carr also threw 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions that season.

In 2019, Callahan joined the Cincinnati Bengals as offensive coordinator, a role he held through 2023. During his time with the Bengals, Callahan helped quarterback Joe Burrow finish as the league’s completion percentage leader (2021) and reach two of his three Pro Bowls nods.

Callahan, who spent the last season and a half as head coach of the Titans, was the first head coach fired during the 2025 season, but he is still regarded as a solid, offensive-minded head coach.

The Giants, in taking their time to find the right quarterbacks coach to work with Dart, who was out in San Francisco last week for the Super Bowl festivities, may be a reason no decision has been finalized yet regarding the coaching position.

