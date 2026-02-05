John Harbaugh Reportedly Interviewed College Coach for Key Role on Giants’ Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reportedly has most of the main assistant coaching roles on his staff, but two very important ones on the offensive side of the ball remain open: offensive line and quarterbacks.

For the latter, Harbaugh, according to the NFL Network , interviewed Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, a long-time college coach who had a brief stint in the NFL as the quarterbacks coach/interim offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

Arroyo has been at Arizona State as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2024; before that, he had stints at UNLV, Oregon, and Oklahoma State, the most recent stints sandwiched around his one-season stop with the Bucs.

Arroyo was directly involved in developing quarterbacks. His most famous student so far might be former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner, whom the Los Angeles Chargers drafted.

During his time at Oregon under Arroyo, Herber finished second in Oregon history in TD passes (95) and passing yards (10,541), which at the time were good for sixth and 14th, respectively, in Pac-12 history.

Herbert also became the school’s all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293) under Arroyo's watch as offensive coodinator.

Arroyo’s lone NFL coaching stint began as the Bucs’ quarterbacks coach. Still, he was ultimately called upon by then-head coach Lovie Smith to serve as the interim offensive coordinator after Jeff Tedford was sidelined due to a health issue.

That season with Arroyo calling offensive plays, the Bucs had a pair of receivers, Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson, both top 1,000 yards receiving, the first time in franchise history that a pair of receivers went over 1,000 yards.

Arroyo, himself a former college quarterback who played for San Jose State, had a minority coaching internship with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013, working with the quarterbacks under head coach Mike Smith and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

The Giants are reported to have hired Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator, so the remaining two main assistant coaching jobs--again the quarterbacks coach and the main offensive line coach-- underneath him should been soon fiilled.

